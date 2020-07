Amenities

3 bedroom, 1 bath house outside of city limits. Large backyard, gravel driveway, storage shed. Central Air, full basement, bonus room off mud room. Eat in Kitchen, hardwood floors throughout. No pet policy, shared driveway with business. Tenant responsible for all utilities and mowing/snow removal. Accepting applications now. No garage but shed building on property, large fenced backyard.

We require on all our rentals - Monthly take home pay of at 3 times the monthly rent amount.