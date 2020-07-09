Redwood Orrville

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking available in 2-car attached garage, driveway, and in visitor parking areas.
Storage Details: 2-car attached garage, large walk-in pantry, spacious closets, linen closets in bathroom(s)