Orrville, OH
Redwood Orrville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Redwood Orrville

1999 Redwood Drive · (833) 743-2776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $1000 off your first full month!*

Location

1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH 44667

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Forestwood-1

$1,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Meadowood-1

$1,334

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1326 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Orrville.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
e-payments
guest parking
new construction
online portal
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Parking available in 2-car attached garage, driveway, and in visitor parking areas.
Storage Details: 2-car attached garage, large walk-in pantry, spacious closets, linen closets in bathroom(s)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Orrville have any available units?
Redwood Orrville offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,199. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Orrville have?
Some of Redwood Orrville's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Orrville currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Orrville is offering the following rent specials: Get $1000 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Orrville pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Orrville is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Orrville offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Orrville offers parking.
Does Redwood Orrville have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Orrville offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Orrville have a pool?
No, Redwood Orrville does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Orrville have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Orrville has accessible units.
Does Redwood Orrville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Orrville has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Orrville have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Orrville has units with air conditioning.
