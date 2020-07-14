Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly internet access

Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?