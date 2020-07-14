All apartments in Wooster
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:01 PM

Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive

3574 Melrose Dr · (833) 999-6922
Location

3574 Melrose Dr, Wooster, OH 44691

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,107

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,214

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
internet access
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based On Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Private Attached 1 or 2 Car Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have any available units?
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,107. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have?
Some of Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive offers parking.
Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have a pool?
No, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have accessible units?
No, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Melrose Drive has units with air conditioning.
