Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning furnished hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly accessible cc payments e-payments

Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the Wooster community, without giving up all of this charming city's amenities. You can even get to all that Akron and Cleveland have to offer in about an hour. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?