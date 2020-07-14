All apartments in Wooster
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane

1141 Mindy Ln · (833) 796-8596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1141 Mindy Ln, Wooster, OH 44691

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$974

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,257

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the Wooster community, without giving up all of this charming city's amenities. You can even get to all that Akron and Cleveland have to offer in about an hour. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have any available units?
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $974. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have?
Some of Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane offers parking.
Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have a pool?
No, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane has accessible units.
Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Wooster Mindy Lane has units with air conditioning.
