22 Apartments for rent in Champaign County, OH📍
1590 E US Hwy 36
1590 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$1,500
1632 sqft
Make this space your own. Ready for new tenant and owner will build out to suit the new tenant. Located on a heavily trafficked corridor into Urbana, this strip center is surrounded by shopping, restaurants, medical complexes, Kroger and Walmart.
1472 E US HIGHWAY 36 Highway
1472 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$950
1410 sqft
APPROXIMATELY 1410 SQ. FT - EXCELLENT OFFICE OR RETAIL SPACE. $950 PER MONTH - NO CAM FEES. TENANT PAYS WATER, GAS, ELEC. AND PHONE. GREAT LOCATION. PREFER 3 YEAR LEASE.
9875 W US HWY 36
9875 US Highway 36, St. Paris, OH
Studio
$1,000
1440 sqft
Commercial property with approximately 1440 sq.ft. Located at the east edge of St. Paris. Currently used as a pizza restaurant. No equipment included in the lease but is available for sale. L-shaped dining area, cooking area with counters. Restrooms.
701 E Main St
701 East Main Street, St. Paris, OH
Studio
$2,000
8000 sqft
Built in 2006, this commercial property on the east edge of Saint Paris is ready for your thriving business. 8,000 SF with excellent visibility. Lease terms: $2000/month for the full building or 5% of the gross monthly income whichever is higher.
Results within 5 miles of Champaign County
Red Coach Village
Red Coach Village
199 The Post Rd, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$664
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
865 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished homes with private patios/balconies and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grilling station, clubhouse and pool on-site. Close to Buck Creek State Park. Easy access to US Route 68.
3319 Upper Valley Pike
3319 Upper Valley Pike, Clark County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. - Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. Tenant pays, gas and electric. Trash is paid. Well water This is a nonsmoking unit. Section 8 is not accepted at this property.
2527 US-68
2527 US Route 68, Bellefontaine, OH
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
FOR LEASE - $12/sqft! Suite 3 in 'Liberty Park' on the south end of Bellefontaine features 1500 square feet with a 40x13' open area with ample lighting and power outlets, a 24x15' conference room with kitchenette, two rest rooms, two 4x6' rooms plus
Hearthstone
2169 Amarillo Ave
2169 Amarillo Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1048 sqft
2169 Amarillo - Stand alone 3 Bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bath home situated on .23 acres with a 2 car attached garage. 1048 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Champaign County
Arbors of Marysville
436 W 3rd St, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$899
900 sqft
Current Special : Rent is $819.00 with the first full month free when signing a 13 month lease. Your perfect home is waiting for you at the Arbors of Marysville, a beautiful apartment community featuring two bedroom townhomes.
Redwood Marysville
775 Watermill Pl, Marysville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1410 sqft
Redwood™ Marysville is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
The Hill Apartments
1540 Faux Satin Dr, Springfield, OH
1 Bedroom
$609
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$729
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$909
1200 sqft
Spacious apartments and a beautifully wooded setting make The Hill Apartments a great place to call home. Amenities include an Olympic-sized pool, comfortable Community Building, a quiet surrounding and friendly neighbors.
London Village
332 Muirwood Dr, London, OH
1 Bedroom
$649
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are centrally located between Dayton and Columbus. I-70 is just 4 miles from the property. You dont have to worry about mowing your grass or shoveling the drive way its done for you. Just come home and relax and do what you would like to do.
Western Hills
1108 Russell
1108 Russell Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single in Springfield.
568 Stonyridge Ave
568 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Pets ok cats must be fixed. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove.Off street parking. Window Unit a/c.
338 West Euclid Avenue
338 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$600
1275 sqft
Recently renovated half of a duplex with new flooring and paint. Please apply at www.millscorealestate.com and the property manager will reach out to schedule a showing.
333 N Limestone Street
333 North Limestone Street, Springfield, OH
Studio
$2,400
1147 sqft
3,036 Square Feet of professional, Class A office space with an atrium and elevator. Eight private offices, large conference room, 12 work stations and reception area, storage, 2 bathrooms and full kitchen. $2400.00 per month.
121 W. Poplar Street, # 510
121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
796 sqft
Affordable smoke-free family living at its best. Quiet and private 2 bedroom and 1 bath fifth floor with bright and cheery living area. Fully applianced unit with all utilities and standard cable included.
525 N Madriver St
525 North Madriver Street, Bellefontaine, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath two-story home near Hospital and Intermediate School in Bellefontaine. Large garage in back with separate parking, insulated, electric, perfect for workshop or anyone who works on cars. Additional 1 card garage in front.
805 Dingman Street
805 Dingman Street, Sidney, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. Laundry chute.
1120 milligan Avenue
1120 Milligan Court, Sidney, OH
Studio
$2,000
1500 sqft
Approximately 1500 sq. ft. for lease. Nice reception area, separate men's and women's restrooms, 6 offices and numerous workstations. Utilities are included in this lease rate.
350 Upper Valley Pike-R
350 Upper Valley Pike, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom single family home in Springfield. Resident is responsible for electric and trash- the property is all electric & is on a well.
320 W Euclid Ave
320 West Euclid Avenue, Springfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$595
1434 sqft
Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one and one half bathroom single in Springfield.
