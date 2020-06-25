/
/
logan county
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:41 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Logan County, OH📍
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
525 N Madriver St
525 North Madriver Street, Bellefontaine, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath two-story home near Hospital and Intermediate School in Bellefontaine. Large garage in back with separate parking, insulated, electric, perfect for workshop or anyone who works on cars. Additional 1 card garage in front.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
2527 US-68
2527 US Route 68, Bellefontaine, OH
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
FOR LEASE - $12/sqft! Suite 3 in 'Liberty Park' on the south end of Bellefontaine features 1500 square feet with a 40x13' open area with ample lighting and power outlets, a 24x15' conference room with kitchenette, two rest rooms, two 4x6' rooms plus
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6886 Wishart Street
6886 Wishart Street, Huntsville, OH
Studio
$5,900
12600 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!!! Right off of State Route 117 and less than a mile from 33!!! FOR LEASE ONLY - $5,900 per month. This commercial building on 4.
Results within 10 miles of Logan County
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
121 W. Poplar Street, # 510
121 West Poplar Street, Sidney, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
796 sqft
Affordable smoke-free family living at its best. Quiet and private 2 bedroom and 1 bath fifth floor with bright and cheery living area. Fully applianced unit with all utilities and standard cable included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
805 Dingman Street
805 Dingman Street, Sidney, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
792 sqft
Single family house located 5 minutes from downtown Sidney. Newly renovated with laminate floors and carpeting in the bedrooms. Bedrooms have large closets and ceiling fans. Laundry chute.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1120 milligan Avenue
1120 Milligan Court, Sidney, OH
Studio
$2,000
1500 sqft
Approximately 1500 sq. ft. for lease. Nice reception area, separate men's and women's restrooms, 6 offices and numerous workstations. Utilities are included in this lease rate.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1590 E US Hwy 36
1590 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$1,500
1632 sqft
Make this space your own. Ready for new tenant and owner will build out to suit the new tenant. Located on a heavily trafficked corridor into Urbana, this strip center is surrounded by shopping, restaurants, medical complexes, Kroger and Walmart.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1472 E US HIGHWAY 36 Highway
1472 E US Highway 36, Urbana, OH
Studio
$950
1410 sqft
APPROXIMATELY 1410 SQ. FT - EXCELLENT OFFICE OR RETAIL SPACE. $950 PER MONTH - NO CAM FEES. TENANT PAYS WATER, GAS, ELEC. AND PHONE. GREAT LOCATION. PREFER 3 YEAR LEASE.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9875 W US HWY 36
9875 US Highway 36, St. Paris, OH
Studio
$1,000
1440 sqft
Commercial property with approximately 1440 sq.ft. Located at the east edge of St. Paris. Currently used as a pizza restaurant. No equipment included in the lease but is available for sale. L-shaped dining area, cooking area with counters. Restrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
701 E Main St
701 East Main Street, St. Paris, OH
Studio
$2,000
8000 sqft
Built in 2006, this commercial property on the east edge of Saint Paris is ready for your thriving business. 8,000 SF with excellent visibility. Lease terms: $2000/month for the full building or 5% of the gross monthly income whichever is higher.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Logan County area include Columbus College of Art and Design, University of Dayton, The University of Findlay, Franklin University, and Ohio Dominican University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Columbus, Dayton, Westerville, Dublin, and Beavercreek have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHDayton, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHBeavercreek, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMiamisburg, OHMarysville, OH
Fairborn, OHKettering, OHFindlay, OHWest Carrollton, OHLima, OHNew Albany, OHSidney, OHTroy, OHTipp City, OHLondon, OHHuber Heights, OHMarion, OH