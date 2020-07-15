Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:24 PM

3 Apartments for rent in Ada, OH

1 Unit Available
102-108 N Main St - commercial 108
102 N Main St, Ada, OH
Studio
$1,500
2574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Commercial retail/ office space with options galore. You can modify space as you would like for your business. Deposit of $1500, 2 year lease. Rent for month 1-2 $500, month 3-4 $1000, month 5-6 $1250, month 6+ $1500.

1 Unit Available
910 Northernview St.
910 Northernview Street, Ada, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment just across the street from ONU. 4 unit multi-family home with private exterior entrance

1 Unit Available
419 W. Lima Ave.
419 West Lima Avenue, Ada, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom townhouse apartment just across the street from ONU. Brand new kitchen, applicances and bathroom fixtures! 4 unit multi-family home with private exterior entrance

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ada?
Apartment Rentals in Ada start at $450/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ada?
Some of the colleges located in the Ada area include The University of Findlay. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ada?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ada from include Marysville, Findlay, Lima, Marion, and Sidney.

