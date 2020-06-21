All apartments in Toledo
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

472 Shasta Dr

472 Shasta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

472 Shasta Drive, Toledo, OH 43609
South Side

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.
To view all of our places, or to apply online, check out 419rentals.com

You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta. It is right across from the Toledo Heights Public Library and has so many great features. Inside you'll find gorgeous hardwoods throughout the open living space and lots of natural light. The formal dining room is spacious, bright and features an original built in. The remodeled kitchen boasts modern white cabinetry, solid surface counters, and a stone backsplash. A black dishwasher is included and there's access to the backyard as well. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms with new paint, hardwoods and ample closet space. The large bath comes with a ceramic tile floor, updated vanity and new fixtures. You'll be sure to enjoy the enclosed front porch, custom back deck and the detached garage to store your car or belongings. You can use the full dry basement for extra storage and the washer/dryer hookups are located there for your laundry. Don't miss out on this great home! Call and apply today!

Rent is $895. Deposit is $895.
Application Fee: $20 per adult.
Rent-to-own options also available.

Pets accepted: Dogs are an extra $30 and cats are an extra $15 per month.
Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.

Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.

Qualified applicants must have decent credit, positive residential history, make three times the rent, and have no prior evictions or housing related collections.

(RLNE5840709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Shasta Dr have any available units?
472 Shasta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toledo, OH.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 472 Shasta Dr have?
Some of 472 Shasta Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 472 Shasta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
472 Shasta Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Shasta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Shasta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 472 Shasta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 472 Shasta Dr does offer parking.
Does 472 Shasta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Shasta Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Shasta Dr have a pool?
No, 472 Shasta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 472 Shasta Dr have accessible units?
No, 472 Shasta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Shasta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 472 Shasta Dr has units with dishwashers.
