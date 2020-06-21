472 Shasta Dr

Amenities

You'll love coming home to 472 Shasta. It is right across from the Toledo Heights Public Library and has so many great features. Inside you'll find gorgeous hardwoods throughout the open living space and lots of natural light. The formal dining room is spacious, bright and features an original built in. The remodeled kitchen boasts modern white cabinetry, solid surface counters, and a stone backsplash. A black dishwasher is included and there's access to the backyard as well. Upstairs are all 3 bedrooms with new paint, hardwoods and ample closet space. The large bath comes with a ceramic tile floor, updated vanity and new fixtures. You'll be sure to enjoy the enclosed front porch, custom back deck and the detached garage to store your car or belongings. You can use the full dry basement for extra storage and the washer/dryer hookups are located there for your laundry. Don't miss out on this great home! Call and apply today!



Rent is $895. Deposit is $895.

Application Fee: $20 per adult.

Rent-to-own options also available.



Pets accepted: Dogs are an extra $30 and cats are an extra $15 per month.

Sorry, Section 8 is not accepted.



Call Margaret at 419-508-5915 to schedule your showing.



Qualified applicants must have decent credit, positive residential history, make three times the rent, and have no prior evictions or housing related collections.



