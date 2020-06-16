21530 Lake Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road. This landmark plaqued home abounds in uncontestable curb appeal with its tetrastyle portico – graced with chandelier - and an appealing space for outdoor gathering. Stately double doors unveil a grand 40’ entry that extends to the rear of the home to more outdoor gathering space and showcases an exposed brick wall; this oversized foyer seamlessly partitions the formal dining / kitchen areas from the living / family room space. Optimal for grand-scale entertaining, the home retains a large vintage kitchen w/ ample cabinetry and tasteful period décor that is highly functional as is, or the ripe opportunity for a fantasy makeover. Half bath off the main foyer. Generously sized living & family rooms feature attractive millwork, an abundance of windows / natural lighting and a classic wood burning fireplace. Oversized entryways, lustrous oak floors and well-appointed, sundrenched rooms elevate this property to stately sophistication, yet with inviting overtones of comfort and relaxation. Equipped with butler stairs to the 2nd level which also features an indulgent foyer, a sumptuous master suite awaits + a large laundry room, another spacious BR with in-suite bath, and a 3rd bedroom prior to a finished 3RD level w/2 added BRs + a vintage yet highly functional full bath. Cavernous lwr level. Detached 2-car garage. Turn around driveway.