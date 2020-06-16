All apartments in Rocky River
Find more places like 21530 Lake Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky River, OH
/
21530 Lake Rd
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:09 PM

21530 Lake Rd

21530 Lake Road · (216) 215-4232
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rocky River
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21530 Lake Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
Rocky River

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 5 Bath · 3227 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open Sun 2-4! If you are seeking the best neighborhood in Rocky River for a one year lease or possibly less, consider 21530 Lake Road. This landmark plaqued home abounds in uncontestable curb appeal with its tetrastyle portico – graced with chandelier - and an appealing space for outdoor gathering. Stately double doors unveil a grand 40’ entry that extends to the rear of the home to more outdoor gathering space and showcases an exposed brick wall; this oversized foyer seamlessly partitions the formal dining / kitchen areas from the living / family room space. Optimal for grand-scale entertaining, the home retains a large vintage kitchen w/ ample cabinetry and tasteful period décor that is highly functional as is, or the ripe opportunity for a fantasy makeover. Half bath off the main foyer. Generously sized living & family rooms feature attractive millwork, an abundance of windows / natural lighting and a classic wood burning fireplace. Oversized entryways, lustrous oak floors and well-appointed, sundrenched rooms elevate this property to stately sophistication, yet with inviting overtones of comfort and relaxation. Equipped with butler stairs to the 2nd level which also features an indulgent foyer, a sumptuous master suite awaits + a large laundry room, another spacious BR with in-suite bath, and a 3rd bedroom prior to a finished 3RD level w/2 added BRs + a vintage yet highly functional full bath. Cavernous lwr level. Detached 2-car garage. Turn around driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21530 Lake Rd have any available units?
21530 Lake Rd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21530 Lake Rd have?
Some of 21530 Lake Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21530 Lake Rd currently offering any rent specials?
21530 Lake Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21530 Lake Rd pet-friendly?
No, 21530 Lake Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky River.
Does 21530 Lake Rd offer parking?
Yes, 21530 Lake Rd does offer parking.
Does 21530 Lake Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21530 Lake Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21530 Lake Rd have a pool?
No, 21530 Lake Rd does not have a pool.
Does 21530 Lake Rd have accessible units?
No, 21530 Lake Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 21530 Lake Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21530 Lake Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 21530 Lake Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 21530 Lake Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21530 Lake Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Kensington Club Apartments
680 Smith Ct
Rocky River, OH 44116
Beacon Hill West
21465 Detroit Rd
Rocky River, OH 44116

Similar Pages

Rocky River 1 BedroomsRocky River 2 Bedrooms
Rocky River Apartments with BalconyRocky River Apartments with Parking
Rocky River Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OHEuclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OH
Wadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OHEast Cleveland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity