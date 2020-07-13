2703 Hearthstone Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2703 Hearthstone, Parma - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home



$1,197 rent / $1,197 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

PETS OK

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This charming bungalow is ready to be called home! This home offers a spacious living room with plenty of windows allowing natural light to shine in and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home! The updated eat-in kitchen offers ample counter/cabinet space & a fridge on site for the resident to utilize! The 3 spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. The first Updated full bath has a tub/shower combo & a beautiful tile surround. The partially finished basement has a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, a large rec room, 2nd updated full bathroom, & plenty of storage. This home also offers central air, 1 car detached garage, & fenced in backyard.



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas & electric and is responsible for lawn care/ snow removal. No stove on site, but one can be provided for $40/month appliance fee. Serious inquiries only.