Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

2703 Hearthstone Rd

2703 Hearthstone Road · (216) 456-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2703 Hearthstone Road, Parma, OH 44134
Parma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,197

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2703 Hearthstone, Parma - Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Single Family Home

$1,197 rent / $1,197 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This charming bungalow is ready to be called home! This home offers a spacious living room with plenty of windows allowing natural light to shine in and hardwood floors that flow throughout the home! The updated eat-in kitchen offers ample counter/cabinet space & a fridge on site for the resident to utilize! The 3 spacious bedrooms offer plenty of closet space. The first Updated full bath has a tub/shower combo & a beautiful tile surround. The partially finished basement has a laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, a large rec room, 2nd updated full bathroom, & plenty of storage. This home also offers central air, 1 car detached garage, & fenced in backyard.

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas & electric and is responsible for lawn care/ snow removal. No stove on site, but one can be provided for $40/month appliance fee. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have any available units?
2703 Hearthstone Rd has a unit available for $1,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have?
Some of 2703 Hearthstone Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Hearthstone Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Hearthstone Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Hearthstone Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 Hearthstone Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Hearthstone Rd offers parking.
Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Hearthstone Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have a pool?
No, 2703 Hearthstone Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have accessible units?
No, 2703 Hearthstone Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2703 Hearthstone Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2703 Hearthstone Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2703 Hearthstone Rd has units with air conditioning.
