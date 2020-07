Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven patio / balcony recently renovated carpet range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed conference room guest parking hot tub package receiving

**WE OFFER IN-PERSON AND VIRTUAL TOUR OPTIONS. WHICH IS BEST FOR YOU? CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to the Midtown Towers apartments for rent in Parma, Ohio! Our accommodating community is a vibrant Parma fixture where neighbors meet, residents thrive, and everyone feels right at home. From our spacious party room to our picnic area, our playground to our brand new fitness center, movie matinees to book sales and bingo nights, there are dozens of reasons to come together and play. Call us today to set up a tour!