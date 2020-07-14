Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly internet access

Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you.



Redwood Olmsted Township also welcomes pets and is a smoke-free environment. Enjoy the advantages of single-story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Arbors of Olmsted, you'll be thrilled to call it home. For more information, visit our website we are available for leasing 24/7!



Redwood Olmsted Township is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?



Redwood Olmstead Township is an Equal Housing Provider.