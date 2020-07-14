All apartments in Olmsted Falls
Find more places like Redwood Olmsted Township.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olmsted Falls, OH
/
Redwood Olmsted Township
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Redwood Olmsted Township

27380 Cook Road · (833) 206-1930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Browse Similar Places
Olmsted Falls
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27380 Cook Road, Olmsted Falls, OH 44138

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,413

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Olmsted Township.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
internet access
Redwood Olmsted Township is one of Olmsted Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a private attached garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you.

Redwood Olmsted Township also welcomes pets and is a smoke-free environment. Enjoy the advantages of single-story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Arbors of Olmsted, you'll be thrilled to call it home. For more information, visit our website we are available for leasing 24/7!

Redwood Olmsted Township is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful trees and well-planned green spaces with all that Olmsted Township has to offer, just a stone's throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in a neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Redwood Olmstead Township is an Equal Housing Provider.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash Service: $17/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30/month per pet.
Parking Details: Attached Private Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Olmsted Township have any available units?
Redwood Olmsted Township offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,413. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Olmsted Township have?
Some of Redwood Olmsted Township's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Olmsted Township currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Olmsted Township is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Olmsted Township pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Olmsted Township is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Olmsted Township offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Olmsted Township offers parking.
Does Redwood Olmsted Township have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Olmsted Township does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Olmsted Township have a pool?
No, Redwood Olmsted Township does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Olmsted Township have accessible units?
No, Redwood Olmsted Township does not have accessible units.
Does Redwood Olmsted Township have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Olmsted Township has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Olmsted Township have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Olmsted Township has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Redwood Olmsted Township?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl
Olmsted Falls, OH 44138

Similar Pages

Olmsted Falls 1 BedroomsOlmsted Falls 2 Bedrooms
Olmsted Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOlmsted Falls Apartments with Balcony
Olmsted Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHEast Cleveland, OHNorwalk, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHVermilion, OH
Sheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHAshland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity