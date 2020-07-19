All apartments in New Albany
Last updated November 20 2019 at 8:44 AM

66 Miller Ave

66 Miller Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

66 Miller Avenue, New Albany, OH 43054

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Nicely updated. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath. Fenced yard, 2 car garage, huge kitchen. Available now. Large fenced yard. Available December 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Miller Ave have any available units?
66 Miller Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Albany, OH.
What amenities does 66 Miller Ave have?
Some of 66 Miller Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Miller Ave currently offering any rent specials?
66 Miller Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Miller Ave pet-friendly?
No, 66 Miller Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Albany.
Does 66 Miller Ave offer parking?
Yes, 66 Miller Ave offers parking.
Does 66 Miller Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Miller Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Miller Ave have a pool?
No, 66 Miller Ave does not have a pool.
Does 66 Miller Ave have accessible units?
No, 66 Miller Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Miller Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Miller Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Miller Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 66 Miller Ave has units with air conditioning.
