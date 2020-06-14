53 Apartments for rent in New Albany, OH with garage

Apartment List
New Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Albany Commons
17 Units Available
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$996
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1030 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Central College
26 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood New Albany
5733 Traditions Dr, New Albany, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1377 sqft
Single-story units with walk-in closets, pantries and den spaces. Within minutes of I-270 and Hoosier Reservoir Park and close to dining, shopping and movie theaters.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1147 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
980 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
West Albany
2 Units Available
Townes at West Albany
6252 Brassie Ave, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1219 sqft
The Townes at West Albany is nestled into a beautiful country setting, minutes from Westerville and New Albany, two central Ohio communities with small-town character and big-city conveniences.
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
$
Central College
4 Units Available
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only minutes from I-10 on the east side of El Paso. Gated community with a resort-style pool featuring a beach area and a Wi-Fi internet cafe.

Preserve South
1 Unit Available
3783 Preserve Crossing Blvd
3783 Preserve Crossing Boulevard, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1386 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Condo in Preserve Crossing - Amazing Updated End Unit Condo with 3 Finished Levels, 2 Master Suites, 3 Bathrooms. Large Eat-in Kitchen has Stainless Appliances, Granite Countertops, Laminate Hardwood Floors.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1030 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1363 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$861
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$921
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Strawberry Farms
10 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
10 Units Available
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1168 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
$
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
6 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,445
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1568 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
Trouville
9 Units Available
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
$
Trouville
Contact for Availability
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1474 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
Little Turtle
9 Units Available
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
East Broad
Contact for Availability
Redwood Blacklick
1101 Pin Oak Lane, Reynoldsburg, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1274 sqft
Redwood® Blacklick is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in New Albany, OH

New Albany apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

