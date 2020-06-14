/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
41 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Albany, OH
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Central College
25 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,148
780 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Clifton Park
4110 Clifton Park Cir W, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$996
749 sqft
Thompson Park and Stoneridge Plaza are easily reached from this property. There's an on-site cyber cafe, clubhouse pub and massage room. Apartments feature pendant lighting, walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Albany Commons
16 Units Available
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,011
687 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Preserve North
14 Units Available
Palmer House
4121 Palmer Park Cir E, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,103
735 sqft
Spacious floorplans with ample amenities. Homes offer stainless steel appliances, a washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. This pet-friendly community has a pool and sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse. Minutes from freeways.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Preserve South
27 Units Available
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$958
746 sqft
Located near Highway 62 and 270. On-site fitness center and business center, and ample storage. Choose from several floor plan options. Garages available. On-site resort style pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Albany
11 Units Available
The Ravines at Rocky Ridge
5700 Rocky Ridge Landing Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
734 sqft
Beautiful community near it all. Short-term leases available. On-site pool, rec room, fitness center and garages. On-site Starbucks coffee bar, efficient appliances and high ceilings. Pets welcome.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Preserve South
26 Units Available
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
720 sqft
Luxurious living is what you’ll discover at The Chelsea, a beautiful apartment home community in northeast Columbus, OH! Get the most out of your home with an array of must-have features and amenities.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
818 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$862
678 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Strawberry Farms
10 Units Available
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
750 sqft
These luxury apartments are perfectly located for access to Downtown Columbus and the I-270, and feature wood-finish flooring, breakfast bar and lofty ceilings. Community benefits include high-speed internet, on-site management, clubhouse and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
791 sqft
NOW LEASING : Get two months free on a 14-month lease - Restrictions Apply Find your home at the Fenimore, a stunning new community nestled in the historic suburb of Westerville.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Little Turtle
Contact for Availability
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
Strawberry Farms
7 Units Available
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
$
Little Turtle
11 Units Available
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Little Turtle
8 Units Available
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
818 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:18pm
Trouville
9 Units Available
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$745
598 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Trouville
Contact for Availability
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$949
968 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Residences of Creekside
151 Mill St, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,445
779 sqft
Residences of Creekside invites you to live life on your own terms. Our luxury apartments include granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 9-12 foot ceilings, washer/dryer, neutral finishes, and large closets.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Little Turtle
14 Units Available
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated March 13 at 03:26pm
Little Turtle
9 Units Available
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
411 Kamilah Lane
411 Kamilah Ln, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
875 sqft
The Somerset - Unit E3 About The Parc The luxury of defining life. The way you want to live it. Welcome to an artful orchestration of the finer things in life, nestled in the natural green space of a beautifully landscaped park setting.
Results within 10 miles of New Albany
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Easton
38 Units Available
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$897
956 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Similar Pages
New Albany 1 BedroomsNew Albany 2 BedroomsNew Albany 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNew Albany 3 BedroomsNew Albany Accessible Apartments
New Albany Apartments with BalconyNew Albany Apartments with GarageNew Albany Apartments with GymNew Albany Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNew Albany Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH