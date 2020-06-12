/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
32 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in New Albany, OH
Central College
29 Units Available
The Gramercy New Albany
5953 Central College Rd, New Albany, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1510 sqft
The Gramercy is a luxury apartment community that perfectly blends modern and contemporary aesthetics in thriving New Albany, OH.
1 Unit Available
5425 Snider Loop
5425 Snider Loop, New Albany, OH
5425 Snider Loop Available 07/15/20 New Albany Schools Executive Lease in The Enclave. - Pristine home on a large lot in prestigious New Albany schools. 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. View walk thru video here: http://VipRentalHouses.
Results within 1 mile of New Albany
Fodor
6 Units Available
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1917 sqft
Albany Station offers maintenance free living in New Albany with two bedroom/two bathroom ranch homes as well as three bedroom/three bathroom, two-story homes.
Preserve South
1 Unit Available
4010 Trade Royal Crossing
4010 Trade Royal Crossing, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1824 sqft
Preserve North
1 Unit Available
4514 Commons Park Drive
4514 Commons Park Drive, Columbus, OH
Great lease opportunity in New Albany Schools, backing to nature preserve, recently updated home with new carpet, fresh paint, new appliances & light fixtures. spacious kitchen with center island, spacious owner suite and bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
$
Trouville
Contact for Availability
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1474 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a resort-style pool, dog park, walking trails and children's play area. Homes feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars and oversized windows. Easton Town Center is just minutes away.
1 Unit Available
14173 Cleveland Rd SW
14173 Cleveland Road Southwest, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled Kitchen, Large Double lot, fenced in yard. 2 Car garage. Master Bedroom downstairs, 2 Bedrooms and loft upstairs. Available July 1, 2020 (RLNE5849442)
1 Unit Available
217 Wesley Dr
217 Wesley Drive, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Beautiful and quite 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 1400 Sq. Ft newly built 2 story house with a large fenced in yard on a quiet cul-de-sac, large deck in back, mahogany color laminate flooring, carpeted bedrooms, 2-car attached garage, First floor laundry room.
Woodside Green
1 Unit Available
815 Mcdonell Drive
815 Mcdonnell Drive, Gahanna, OH
Results within 10 miles of New Albany
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
29 Units Available
Ravines at Westar
799 Warwick Dr, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1580 sqft
Luxurious community has saltwater pool, fitness center and sundeck. Units feature spacious floor plans, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from Westerville Community Center.
1 Unit Available
Roxford Village
124 Coors Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1142 sqft
Welcome to Roxford Village. Enjoy city living in this community.
12 Units Available
The Woods at Polaris Parkway
865 Glenmore Way, Westerville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1481 sqft
Community within walking distance of the shops at Northgate Plaza. Welcomes pets. Easy access to Polaris Parkway and I-71. Renovated apartments with patios, open kitchens, alarms and air conditioning.
Greenbriar Farm
107 Units Available
Mayfair Village II
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
1239 sqft
Mayfair Apartments is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
15 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$879
1222 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Apartment Homes in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.
1 Unit Available
12038 Woodstock Avenue
12038 Woodstock Avenue, Fairfield County, OH
Eastmoor
1 Unit Available
972 S. Hampton Rd.
972 Hampton Road, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
864 sqft
Three bedroom FOR RENT - Welcome to 972 S Hampton Ave. This is a three bedroom house that was just completely remodeled renting for $1050.00.
North Linden
1 Unit Available
2424 RENWOOD
2424 Renwood Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1060 sqft
3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home - Take a look at this beautiful single family home in the North Linden area. Minutes away from the highway. Close to shopping and restaurants. Located in the Columbus City Schools district.
North Linden
1 Unit Available
4037 Estates Place
4037 Estates Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1180 sqft
4037 Estates Place Available 07/01/20 **BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 3-BEDROOM HOUSE!!** - ****MUST CALL FOR ALL INFO/SHOWINGS: JOHN 614-207-4681**** *****SORRY, NO SECTION 8 ACCEPTED.***** This is a beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom/1.
1 Unit Available
1232 Foor Blvd
1232 Foor Boulevard, Pataskala, OH
YOUTUBE (https://youtu.be/PhysJXmoCY0) Nearly brand new! Massive 5BR, 3.5BA, 3388sq ft.
Berwick
1 Unit Available
1146 S Roosevelt Avenue
1146 Roosevelt Avenue, Columbus, OH
Berwick home, well maintained with updates including a new kitchen. Lease for a year partially furnished. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
South Linden
1 Unit Available
1622 Kohr Place
1622 Kohr Place, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
(Video https://youtu.be/5krXciPZwDk ) 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. 3 bedroom, with basement half double, side by side. Section 8 vouchers only. $950.00 per month, same deposit. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Parkview
1 Unit Available
3072 Bennington Avenue
3072 Bennington Avenue, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1426 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
