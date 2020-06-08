All apartments in Medina County
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

1115 Station Road

1115 Station Road · (303) 867-9915
Location

1115 Station Road, Medina County, OH 44280

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

Cash/Finance purchase $285,900 OR - Rental Agreement at $1,500 with Lease Purchase Option for up to 2 years. Please note that this IS NOT RENT TO OWN. We are not accepting straight rentals at this time. **Please also note - this property is listed on the MLS** Please email for details! Please be sure to leave your full name, phone number, and your email address
https://cleveland.craigslist.org/reo/d/valley-city-two-acre-for-sale-in-valley/7146294233.html
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

