Redwood Brunswick.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments

Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Plum Creek List also welcomes pets and is a smoke free environment. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Plum Creek, you'll be thrilled to call it home.