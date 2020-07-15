All apartments in Brunswick
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Redwood Brunswick

1254 Marks Rd · (833) 382-1843
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get $500 off your first full month!*
Location

1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Fernwood-1

$1,140

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Hazelwood-1

$1,290

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Forestwood-1

$1,324

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Brunswick.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you. Plum Creek List also welcomes pets and is a smoke free environment. Enjoy the advantages of single story living and experience a relaxed, simpler lifestyle. Join us at Plum Creek, you'll be thrilled to call it home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 3
rent: $30
restrictions: Pet Rent is per home, not per pet. No aggressive breeds. See property for full list.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Redwood Brunswick have any available units?
Redwood Brunswick offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,140. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Brunswick have?
Some of Redwood Brunswick's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Brunswick currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Brunswick is offering the following rent specials: Get $500 off your first full month!*
Is Redwood Brunswick pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Brunswick is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Brunswick offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Brunswick offers parking.
Does Redwood Brunswick have units with washers and dryers?
No, Redwood Brunswick does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Brunswick have a pool?
No, Redwood Brunswick does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Brunswick have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Brunswick has accessible units.
Does Redwood Brunswick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Brunswick has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Brunswick have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Brunswick has units with air conditioning.

