2141 Bunts Road

Amenities
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!
Freshly renovated 2-bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex in the heart of Lakewood. All new paint throughout the unit and the kitchen is well equipped with new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking is available within the property.
Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2141Bunts2Viewing2020
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.