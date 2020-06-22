All apartments in Lakewood
2141 Bunts Road

2141 Bunts Road · No Longer Available
Location

2141 Bunts Road, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Amenities

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Freshly renovated 2-bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex in the heart of Lakewood. All new paint throughout the unit and the kitchen is well equipped with new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking is available within the property.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/2141Bunts2Viewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2141 Bunts Road have any available units?
2141 Bunts Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, OH.
What amenities does 2141 Bunts Road have?
Some of 2141 Bunts Road's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2141 Bunts Road currently offering any rent specials?
2141 Bunts Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2141 Bunts Road pet-friendly?
No, 2141 Bunts Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 2141 Bunts Road offer parking?
Yes, 2141 Bunts Road does offer parking.
Does 2141 Bunts Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2141 Bunts Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2141 Bunts Road have a pool?
No, 2141 Bunts Road does not have a pool.
Does 2141 Bunts Road have accessible units?
No, 2141 Bunts Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2141 Bunts Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2141 Bunts Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2141 Bunts Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2141 Bunts Road does not have units with air conditioning.
