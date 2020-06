Amenities

Fantastic BRICK double in desirable area on far Western area of Lakewood, right off Clifton Rd * Just a block from RTA and few blocks from the Lake * Serene street of mostly single family homes * Large 2 BR unit with extra side room for office/playroom/study! * Oak flooring was professionally sanded/sealed Mar 2020 plus complete interior painting * Unit has newer efficient vinyl tilt-in windows with full screens * Unique vintage kitchen with modern touches plus eat-in nook * Natural woodwork with window seat and leaded cabinets * Bath was gutted years ago but still has vintage touch * All appliances included including washer / dryer * 1 car garage space