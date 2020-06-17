All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1597 Lauderdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, OH
/
1597 Lauderdale Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 6:30 PM

1597 Lauderdale Avenue

1597 Lauderdale Avenue · (216) 600-0129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $800
See all
Apartments under $700
See all

Location

1597 Lauderdale Avenue, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1486 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

This Lakewood home comes with its own spacious front porch. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and new cabinets. Bathrooms have been renewed as well with new sets of lighting and vanities. Charming dining room with its original built in cabinets. Included in this unit is a full basement with plenty of space for storage. A fenced in yard makes this an ideal home not just for you but for your pets too.

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/1597LauderdaleViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,680, Application Fee: $35, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have any available units?
1597 Lauderdale Avenue has a unit available for $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have?
Some of 1597 Lauderdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1597 Lauderdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Lauderdale Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Lauderdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue offer parking?
No, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 Lauderdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1597 Lauderdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1597 Lauderdale Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Webb Hall Apartments
1392 Webb Rd
Lakewood, OH 44107
Colonial Club
1446 Coutant Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
West Shore Manor
12053 Lake Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Elana Manor
14530 Madison Ave
Lakewood, OH 44107

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments under $700Lakewood Apartments under $800
Lakewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Edge

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity