13513 Clifton Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing with other units. Absolutely wonderful generous feel with Neutral Decor, Spectacular Re-Finished Hardwood Floors, French Doors, Fireplace, ALL NEW Hi-Efficiency Windows and Newer Kitchen with all Appliances! You'll LOVE the Newer Hi-Efficiency Furnace and Central A/C among SO many great features! The Master Bedroom is (King-Size) LARGE with an Extra Large Closet. The 2nd Bedroom also has a sitting room with lots of windows! The New Bathroom features Italian Porcelain tile with a re-glazed (original) deep tub with New Vanity! The kitchen has an extra room, perfect for either a small table or large pantry area. There's also a door from that same room that goes out to your own porch overlooking the back yard. Half-Mile from Lakewood Park ...on the Clifton Bus line ...SO close to I-90, Downtown and the Metro-Parks! You get what you pay for! Call an Agent today! It's SO EZ2C!!!