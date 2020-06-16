All apartments in Lakewood
13513 Clifton Blvd
Last updated February 6 2020 at 12:45 AM

13513 Clifton Blvd

13513 Clifton Boulevard · (216) 408-2300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13513 Clifton Boulevard, Lakewood, OH 44107
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1744 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of THE Best 2-Bedroom Premium Units you will ever find in Lakewood! At more than 1,700s/f, it is almost Twice the size of the normal Lkwd 2-bdrm unit! Every aspect of this Spectacular Unit is either Larger or at Premium Quality when comparing with other units. Absolutely wonderful generous feel with Neutral Decor, Spectacular Re-Finished Hardwood Floors, French Doors, Fireplace, ALL NEW Hi-Efficiency Windows and Newer Kitchen with all Appliances! You'll LOVE the Newer Hi-Efficiency Furnace and Central A/C among SO many great features! The Master Bedroom is (King-Size) LARGE with an Extra Large Closet. The 2nd Bedroom also has a sitting room with lots of windows! The New Bathroom features Italian Porcelain tile with a re-glazed (original) deep tub with New Vanity! The kitchen has an extra room, perfect for either a small table or large pantry area. There's also a door from that same room that goes out to your own porch overlooking the back yard. Half-Mile from Lakewood Park ...on the Clifton Bus line ...SO close to I-90, Downtown and the Metro-Parks! You get what you pay for! Call an Agent today! It's SO EZ2C!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13513 Clifton Blvd have any available units?
13513 Clifton Blvd has a unit available for $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13513 Clifton Blvd have?
Some of 13513 Clifton Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13513 Clifton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13513 Clifton Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13513 Clifton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 13513 Clifton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 13513 Clifton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13513 Clifton Blvd does offer parking.
Does 13513 Clifton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13513 Clifton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13513 Clifton Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 13513 Clifton Blvd has a pool.
Does 13513 Clifton Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13513 Clifton Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13513 Clifton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13513 Clifton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13513 Clifton Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13513 Clifton Blvd has units with air conditioning.
