79 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH

$
7 Units Available
Fairfield Pointe Apartments
2400 Albemarle Dr, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1460 sqft
Fairfield Pointe offers contemporary amenities in a lush location, with 1-3 bedroom pet-friendly apartments. Units come with carpets, fireplaces and climate control. Car wash station, BBQ area and package-receiving services.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1750 North Staunton Drive,
1750 North Staunton Drive, Fairfield, OH
1750 North Staunton Drive, Available 06/26/20 1750 N Staunton Dr 4BR/2.5BA (Fairfield) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our beautiful, 4BR/2.5BA, home located in Fairfield.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
4829 Weber Drive
4829 Weber Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1225 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3690 Mack Road #5
3690 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
996 sqft
3690 Mack Rd Unit 5 Beautiful Condo - Convenient location. Close to everything! 3 Bedroom, 1-1/2 bath beautiful condo. Carpeting throughout (RLNE5597198)

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
108 Cole Drive,
108 Cole Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
925 sqft
108 Cole 3BR/1BA (Fairfield) - Don't miss our Newly Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in Fairfield.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
1881 Doral Drive,
1881 Doral Drive, Fairfield, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1344 sqft
1881 Doral 3BR/3BA (Fairfield) - This beautiful split-level home has 3BR/3BA, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, updated flooring, spacious bedrooms, dining room, w/d hookup, spacious living area with fireplace, basement, and 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfield
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
11813 Hanover Road
11813 Hanover Road, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2216 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 5 miles of Fairfield
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Olde West Chester
43 Units Available
Springs at West Chester
9050 West Chester, Olde West Chester, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1366 sqft
Springs at West Chester are luxury apartments with manicured landscaping and private, townhome-style entrances. A swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center allow for an active lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
$
Woodlawn
29 Units Available
Fieldstone At Glenwood Crossing
10637 Springfield Pike, Woodlawn, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1325 sqft
Spacious layouts with easy access to Cincinnati. Luxury finishes including crown molding, plush carpeting, and designer paint. Community amenities include green space, picnic area, and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Beckett Ridge
10 Units Available
Preserve at Beckett Ridge
2515 Fox Sedge Way, Beckett Ridge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1378 sqft
Picturesque location north of Cincinnati, just minutes from upscale dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents can take advantage of walking trails, 24-hour maintenance and swimming pool. Renovated units include private balconies/patios, walk-in closets and central A/C.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7907 Furrow Court
7907 Furrow Court, Butler County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
1160 Hunt Avenue,
1160 Hunt Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
920 sqft
1160 Hunt Avenue, Available 06/26/20 1160 Hunt Ave 3BR/1BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2657 Rochester Avenue,
2657 Rochester Avenue, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1440 sqft
2657 Rochester Avenue, Available 06/26/20 2657 Rochester Ave 3BR/1.5BA (Fairfield Twp) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our Newly Renovated 3BR/1.5BA home located in Fairfield Township.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4448 Cabernet Ct.
4448 Cabarnet Court, Butler County, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished family home with large fenced backyard - Located conveniently to highway near I75 between hamilton and mason. Great location that is very safe.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
203 Eaton Avenue,
203 Eaton Avenue, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1782 sqft
203 Eaton Avenue, Available 06/19/20 203 Eaton Ave 3BR/2BA (Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Hamilton, Ohio.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
521 Rockford Drive
521 Rockford Drive, Hamilton, OH
521 Rockford Drive Available 07/10/20 521 Rockford 4BR/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
794 Carriage Hill Lane,
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Hamilton, OH
794 Carriage Hill Lane, Available 07/03/20 794 Carriage Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
214 Timber Hill Drive
214 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
214 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/29/20 214 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
220 Timber Hill Drive
220 Timberhill Drive, Hamilton, OH
220 Timber Hill Drive Available 06/19/20 220 Timber Hill 4BR/2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Sharonville
1 Unit Available
1482 Continental Drive
1482 Continental Drive, Sharonville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1080 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Karahill Drive
1364 Karahill Drive, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
5129 Springleaf Drive
5129 Springleaf Dr, Butler County, OH
Lovely home with wood floors throughout! Enter into the spacious living room which is just off the eat-in kitchen. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including double oven.

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
West Hamilton
1 Unit Available
812 Sanders Drive
812 Sanders Drive, Hamilton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1840 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fairfield Rent Report. Fairfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fairfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fairfield rent trends were flat over the past month

Fairfield rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fairfield stand at $845 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,110 for a two-bedroom. Fairfield's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fairfield, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fairfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Fairfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Fairfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fairfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,110 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% increase in Fairfield.
    • While Fairfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fairfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fairfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Middletown
    $680
    $900
    0
    0.3%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    0
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    -0.4%
    -13.3%
    Florence
    $740
    $980
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    0.3%
    -11.2%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

