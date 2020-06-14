46 Apartments for rent in Fairfield, OH with garage
For a city split between Butler and Hamilton counties, Fairfield has slowly gained a reputation for being the home of the largest wine collection in the United States; all thanks to Jungle Jim's International Market.
Fairfield is a medium-sized city in the state of Ohio. With its 42,730 individuals split into ten neighborhoods, Fairfield sits pretty as the 26th largest locale in Ohio. Covering an area of about 54.55 square kilometers, and enjoying an average climate of 75 degrees Fahrenheit, this city has attracted more people in a short time than the news of the Obama presidency. The latest unemployment rate of 5.8%, as of April 2013, has also afforded Uncle Sam a few smiles this year. See more
Fairfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.