4829 Weber Drive
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

4829 Weber Drive

4829 Weber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Weber Drive, Fairfield, OH 45014

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29!
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Weber Drive have any available units?
4829 Weber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfield, OH.
How much is rent in Fairfield, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fairfield Rent Report.
Is 4829 Weber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Weber Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Weber Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4829 Weber Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4829 Weber Drive offer parking?
No, 4829 Weber Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4829 Weber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Weber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Weber Drive have a pool?
No, 4829 Weber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4829 Weber Drive have accessible units?
No, 4829 Weber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4829 Weber Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4829 Weber Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4829 Weber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4829 Weber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
