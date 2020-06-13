/
northbrook
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:26 PM
175 Apartments for rent in Northbrook, OH📍
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
9461 Loralinda Dr
9461 Loralinda Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Single Family Remolded and Updated - 3Br/2.5BA, New Appliances, New Carpet, 2 CAr Garage (RLNE5857405)
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
9340 Comstock Drive
9340 Comstock Drive, Northbrook, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1359 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
2798 Hazelton Court
2798 Hazelton Court, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
3037 Wheatfield Drive
3037 Wheatfield Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
2016 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
3156 Glenaire Dr
3156 Glenaire Drive, Northbrook, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1368 sqft
This home has sparkling hardwood floors, fluffy carpet in the bedrooms, newer appliances in the kitchen, lots of yard space, an extra sitting room, the list goes on! Open house dates: Sunday, 3/15 12:30-1:30 Tuesday 3/17 1:30-2:15 Thursday 3/19
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
$
Mount Healthy
6 Units Available
Compton Lake Village
7777 Compton Lake Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
880 sqft
Airy apartments a short walk from Arlington Memorial Gardens. Private lake with fountain. Units have fireplace and extra storage. Air conditioning. Community has laundry and swimming pool. Guest parking available.
Mount Healthy Heights
1 Unit Available
10486 Gloria Avenue
10486 Gloria Avenue, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1346 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Northgate
1 Unit Available
3628 Sweetwood Court
3628 Sweetwood Court, Northgate, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
1750 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Mount Healthy Heights
1 Unit Available
2573 Merriway Lane
2573 Merriway Lane, Mount Healthy Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1073 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
Finneytown
2 Units Available
Galbraith Pointe Apartments
8240 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1104 sqft
Galbraith Pointe features fantastic outdoor features like a basketball court, play area for kids and pool. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, spacious floor plans and abundant closet space. Near shopping and Ronald Reagan highway.
Mount Healthy Heights
41 Units Available
The Parkton
2300 Waldenglen Cir, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$844
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated and located in the heart of Cincinnati, Ohio resides The Parkton. These freshly updated apartment homes and townhomes are in a prime locale with easy access to freeways and an excellent variety of great shopping and dining venues.
College Hill
3 Units Available
College Woods
1165 Hill Crest Rd, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
Just minutes from downtown Cincinnati, this secluded neighborhood tucked into the LaBoiteaux Woods offers one-bedroom units with private entrances and private oversized patios/balconies. Pets are allowed.
$
Mount Healthy
10 Units Available
Lake of the Woods
1667 Lakenoll Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$780
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1276 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers assigned parking with guest parking. Swimming pool, clothes care centers, 24-hour maintenance, storage, 24-hour fitness and BBQ area also available. Units include complimentary heat, gas stove, disposal and large closets.
Forest Park
Contact for Availability
Kensington Park Apartments
11651 Norbourne Dr, Forest Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1313 sqft
Welcome to Kensington Park Apartments in Forest Park, Ohio! The Kensington Park apartments community was designed with your lifestyle in mind.
Northside
1 Unit Available
4269 Virginia Avenue,
4269 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
949 sqft
4269 Virginia 3BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Northside
1 Unit Available
4225 Virginia Avenue,
4225 Virginia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1184 sqft
4225 Virginia Ave 3BR/1BA (Cincinnati) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This beautiful home has been completely updated with new flooring, new windows, and an updated electrical and plumbing system.
Mount Healthy
1 Unit Available
1425 Van Fleet Ave
1425 Van Fleet Avenue, Mount Healthy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1085 sqft
1425 Van Fleet Ave Available 06/15/20 Mt Health cul-de-sac - Nice cape cod on a dead end street. Large yard. Hardwood floors; fresh and clean. Full basement for storage or extra room. (RLNE5184047)
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
1833 Sterling Ave
1833 Sterling Avenue, North College Hill, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
North College Hill near the playground - Cozy 4 BR/2A cape cod on quiet street. Fabulous neighbors, fenced in yard. Hardwood floors and basement are nice touches. WWW.WhamProperties.com for a FREE rental app. (RLNE3498508)
Greenhills
1 Unit Available
14 Chalmers Ln
14 Chalmers Lane, Greenhills, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
Clean 2 bed/1 bath townhouse with several parks & village shopping center in walking distance. Lots of closets & storage. Hardwood floors. Laundry hook-ups, Large deck, No pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2002013)
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1198 West Way,
1198 West Way, Cincinnati, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1613 sqft
1198 West Way, Available 06/19/20 1198 West Way 4BR/2BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Winston Lake
1 Unit Available
1364 Meredith Dr
1364 Meredith Drive, Hamilton County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1264 sqft
Nice 2/2 ranch with screened in back deck, fenced back yard, and oversizeed master bath.
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
1364 Karahill Drive
1364 Karahill Drive, Forest Park, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
North College Hill
1 Unit Available
6827 Greismer Avenue
6827 Greismer Avenue, North College Hill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1874 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
Monfort Heights East
1 Unit Available
5600 Cheviot Road - 5
5600 Cheviot Road, Monfort Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
One Bedroom One Bath luxury apartment with an exposed brick wall, located on Cheviot Road. Private drive, and ample parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Northbrook rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Northbrook area include Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, and University of Dayton. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Northbrook from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Middletown, Mason, and Fairfield.