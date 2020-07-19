All apartments in Fairfield County
12111 Peppermill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12111 Peppermill Lane

12111 Peppermill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12111 Peppermill Lane, Fairfield County, OH 43147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Pickerington, Ohio. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2,068 sq ft of living space. Features include hardwood floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 1 car garage, private back patio with fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12111 Peppermill Lane have any available units?
12111 Peppermill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 12111 Peppermill Lane have?
Some of 12111 Peppermill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 Peppermill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Peppermill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Peppermill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12111 Peppermill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12111 Peppermill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Peppermill Lane offers parking.
Does 12111 Peppermill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Peppermill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Peppermill Lane have a pool?
No, 12111 Peppermill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Peppermill Lane have accessible units?
No, 12111 Peppermill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Peppermill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Peppermill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12111 Peppermill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12111 Peppermill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
