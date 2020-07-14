Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.



Located between nostalgic “old” Pickerington and all of the new and modern conveniences on Route 256, The Meadows is an ideal location for fantastic local opportunities. Your new home at The Meadows will combine the peacefulness of a quiet community with the conveniences of a modern urban shopping and entertainment hub.



Pickerington has experienced a re-birth in recent years, and now offers all of the conveniences of modern city living in a more relaxed and laid-back rural community, including great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship opportunities, all located within a few minutes of your new home at The Meadows Apartments!



Our responsive maintenance team and our attentive on-site staff with provide you with professional and exceptional customer service. Ple