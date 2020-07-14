All apartments in Pickerington
Find more places like The Meadows.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pickerington, OH
/
The Meadows
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

The Meadows

Open Now until 6pm
112 Mocking Bird Ct · (608) 471-7724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pickerington
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH 43147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Meadows.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.

Located between nostalgic “old” Pickerington and all of the new and modern conveniences on Route 256, The Meadows is an ideal location for fantastic local opportunities. Your new home at The Meadows will combine the peacefulness of a quiet community with the conveniences of a modern urban shopping and entertainment hub.

Pickerington has experienced a re-birth in recent years, and now offers all of the conveniences of modern city living in a more relaxed and laid-back rural community, including great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship opportunities, all located within a few minutes of your new home at The Meadows Apartments!

Our responsive maintenance team and our attentive on-site staff with provide you with professional and exceptional customer service. Ple

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $350
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions:
Parking Details: Covered lot. 2 spaces available with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Meadows have any available units?
The Meadows doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pickerington, OH.
What amenities does The Meadows have?
Some of The Meadows's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Meadows currently offering any rent specials?
The Meadows is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Meadows pet-friendly?
Yes, The Meadows is pet friendly.
Does The Meadows offer parking?
Yes, The Meadows offers parking.
Does The Meadows have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Meadows does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Meadows have a pool?
No, The Meadows does not have a pool.
Does The Meadows have accessible units?
No, The Meadows does not have accessible units.
Does The Meadows have units with dishwashers?
No, The Meadows does not have units with dishwashers.
Does The Meadows have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Meadows has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Meadows?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Pickerington
192 Fullers Cir
Pickerington, OH 43147
Overland Park
201 Courtright East Road
Pickerington, OH 43147

Similar Pages

Pickerington 1 BedroomsPickerington 2 Bedrooms
Pickerington Apartments with ParkingPickerington Dog Friendly Apartments
Pickerington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHCanal Winchester, OHGroveport, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity