Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:27 PM

23741 Colbourne Rd

23741 Colbourne Road · (216) 456-3855
Location

23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123
Euclid

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
playground
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home

$975 rent / $975 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

Really lovely little bungalow in the center of it all (near highways, shopping, schools, golf course/playground, etc). 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with large eat in kitchen (fridge provided for resident; resident must provide their own stove), large living room with picture window that allows tons of natural light in! 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor, & spacious 3rd bedroom/dormer on the 2nd floor. The bathroom is located on the 1st floor with full shower/tub, vanity, & linen storage! Basement has tiled rec room, separate laundry room that offers washer/dryer hook ups, & storage space! 2 car detached garage & large yard.

Tenant is responsible for gas/electric & handling snow removal/lawn care. Water & Sewer utilities are included with the rent. Serious inquiries only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23741 Colbourne Rd have any available units?
23741 Colbourne Rd has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23741 Colbourne Rd have?
Some of 23741 Colbourne Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23741 Colbourne Rd currently offering any rent specials?
23741 Colbourne Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23741 Colbourne Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 23741 Colbourne Rd is pet friendly.
Does 23741 Colbourne Rd offer parking?
Yes, 23741 Colbourne Rd does offer parking.
Does 23741 Colbourne Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23741 Colbourne Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23741 Colbourne Rd have a pool?
No, 23741 Colbourne Rd does not have a pool.
Does 23741 Colbourne Rd have accessible units?
No, 23741 Colbourne Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 23741 Colbourne Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 23741 Colbourne Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23741 Colbourne Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 23741 Colbourne Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
