23741 Colbourne Rd

23741 Colbourne Road, Euclid, OH 44123 -- Recently renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home



$975 rent / $975 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 pets OK with approved PetScreening and PetFee. (Some breed restrictions apply per HUD guidelines).

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



Really lovely little bungalow in the center of it all (near highways, shopping, schools, golf course/playground, etc). 3 bedroom 1 bathroom with large eat in kitchen (fridge provided for resident; resident must provide their own stove), large living room with picture window that allows tons of natural light in! 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor, & spacious 3rd bedroom/dormer on the 2nd floor. The bathroom is located on the 1st floor with full shower/tub, vanity, & linen storage! Basement has tiled rec room, separate laundry room that offers washer/dryer hook ups, & storage space! 2 car detached garage & large yard.



Tenant is responsible for gas/electric & handling snow removal/lawn care. Water & Sewer utilities are included with the rent. Serious inquiries only.