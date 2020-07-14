All apartments in Dublin
7730 Aldridge Place
7730 Aldridge Place

7730 Aldridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

7730 Aldridge Place, Dublin, OH 43017
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Apply today and we will waive the application and administration fees! Sign a lease and receive a $300 landscaping credit!

This spacious two story home, located in the City of Dublin, feeds into the Dublin Local School District.

We will be replacing the driveway on 10/30.
6 windows in the house will be replaced late October/early November

This home’s first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room (with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace!), a laundry/mud room, a half bath, and access to the garage, back deck, and basement. The first floor also features a master suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and soaking tub. The second story features three bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.

Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.

Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7730 Aldridge Place have any available units?
7730 Aldridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 7730 Aldridge Place have?
Some of 7730 Aldridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7730 Aldridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
7730 Aldridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7730 Aldridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7730 Aldridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 7730 Aldridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 7730 Aldridge Place offers parking.
Does 7730 Aldridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7730 Aldridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7730 Aldridge Place have a pool?
No, 7730 Aldridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 7730 Aldridge Place have accessible units?
No, 7730 Aldridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7730 Aldridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7730 Aldridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7730 Aldridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7730 Aldridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
