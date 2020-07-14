7730 Aldridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Sign a lease and receive a $300 landscaping credit!



This spacious two story home, located in the City of Dublin, feeds into the Dublin Local School District.



We will be replacing the driveway on 10/30.

6 windows in the house will be replaced late October/early November



This home’s first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room (with a vaulted ceiling and fireplace!), a laundry/mud room, a half bath, and access to the garage, back deck, and basement. The first floor also features a master suite with vaulted ceilings, skylights, and soaking tub. The second story features three bedrooms and a full guest bathroom.



Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, landscaping, and lawn care.



