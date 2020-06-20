All apartments in Dublin
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Redwood Dublin

5464 Eagle River Dr · (719) 259-0729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5464 Eagle River Dr, Dublin, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

Haydenwood I-1

$1,505

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Haydenwood-1

$1,755

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

Haydenwood II-1

$1,812

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1343 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Redwood Dublin.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Redwood® Dublin is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets. Enjoy being surrounded by beautiful green spaces with all the amenities of the surrounding community just a stone’s throw away. But more than that, you can feel at home in an apartment and neighborhood atmosphere where life is quiet and friendly. Won't you join us?

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per home (1-time fee)
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per home
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garages with Driveways: Included in lease. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Redwood Dublin have any available units?
Redwood Dublin offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,505. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Redwood Dublin have?
Some of Redwood Dublin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Redwood Dublin currently offering any rent specials?
Redwood Dublin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Redwood Dublin pet-friendly?
Yes, Redwood Dublin is pet friendly.
Does Redwood Dublin offer parking?
Yes, Redwood Dublin offers parking.
Does Redwood Dublin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Redwood Dublin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Redwood Dublin have a pool?
No, Redwood Dublin does not have a pool.
Does Redwood Dublin have accessible units?
Yes, Redwood Dublin has accessible units.
Does Redwood Dublin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Redwood Dublin has units with dishwashers.
Does Redwood Dublin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Redwood Dublin has units with air conditioning.
