5335 Tara Hill Dr
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

5335 Tara Hill Dr

5335 Tara Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5335 Tara Hill Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great property located right down the street from Dublin Coffman high school. .Lovely two bedroom one and a half bath single family home. Large finished basement for rec room and plenty of storage space. The kitchen has newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. Neutral colors throughout. Nice brick patio, lovely yard two car garage.
Just three blocks from Dublin Coffman and the recreation center.
2 bedroom
1 and a half bath
Finished basement provides additional space and plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have any available units?
5335 Tara Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dublin, OH.
What amenities does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have?
Some of 5335 Tara Hill Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5335 Tara Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5335 Tara Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5335 Tara Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5335 Tara Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5335 Tara Hill Dr offers parking.
Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5335 Tara Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 5335 Tara Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5335 Tara Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5335 Tara Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5335 Tara Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5335 Tara Hill Dr has units with air conditioning.
