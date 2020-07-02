All apartments in Delaware
Last updated April 25 2019 at 4:44 PM

480 Applegate Lane

480 Applegate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

480 Applegate Lane, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
****For more information on this rental please call 740-293-0119 and leave a message or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com and our representative will get back with you shortly.

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car attached garage and full basement. Nice open eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and abundant counter space. New carpet. A sliding door off of the eat-in space leads to the patio. A half bath and living area complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms complete the upstairs. Convenient to schools, dining, and shopping too!

Minimum 12 month lease. Two pets max with 45 lb weight limit. $50 monthly pet fee per pet and a $300 pet deposit up front.

Tenant responsible for water, electric, and gas. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Credit and background check required. $35 application fee and $1350 security deposit.

Apply directly online at http://www.rrtpm.com
Duplex conveniently located to Delaware schools, grocery, and only minutes from downtown Delaware.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Applegate Lane have any available units?
480 Applegate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 480 Applegate Lane have?
Some of 480 Applegate Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Applegate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
480 Applegate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Applegate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 480 Applegate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 480 Applegate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 480 Applegate Lane offers parking.
Does 480 Applegate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Applegate Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Applegate Lane have a pool?
No, 480 Applegate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 480 Applegate Lane have accessible units?
No, 480 Applegate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Applegate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Applegate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Applegate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 480 Applegate Lane has units with air conditioning.
