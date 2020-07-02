480 Applegate Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

****For more information on this rental please call 740-293-0119 and leave a message or email rrtpmanagement@gmail.com and our representative will get back with you shortly.



3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car attached garage and full basement. Nice open eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and abundant counter space. New carpet. A sliding door off of the eat-in space leads to the patio. A half bath and living area complete the first floor. Upstairs you'll find a spacious master bedroom featuring dual sinks and a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms complete the upstairs. Convenient to schools, dining, and shopping too!



Minimum 12 month lease. Two pets max with 45 lb weight limit. $50 monthly pet fee per pet and a $300 pet deposit up front.



Tenant responsible for water, electric, and gas. Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Credit and background check required. $35 application fee and $1350 security deposit.



Apply directly online at http://www.rrtpm.com

Duplex conveniently located to Delaware schools, grocery, and only minutes from downtown Delaware.