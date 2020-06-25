Amenities

FOR LEASE or FOR SALE | 260 Indigo Blue Street, Delaware, Ohio is located in the Cheshire Crossing Subdivision which is in the highly desirable Olentangy School District. This 2,090 sq. ft. 2 story home contains 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an 1,108 sq ft unfinished basement with roughed in plumbing. Recent upgrades include new roof, new carpet, new appliances, fresh paint, and a water filtration system. The private fenced in backyard features a beautiful deck made for entertaining family and guests. See photos, explore in the 3D link below and then schedule a showing by calling Nick Vlasidis at 614-407-9348 or by visiting 260indigoblue.com