157 McNamara Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated gym playground basketball court

Newer construction home, fully updated with modern amenities that you can call your own with out having to buy! Feel right at home without a worry in the world! The spacious home, 2,557 square feet with the basement, has tons of living area which is excellent if you love to entertain, between the living room, family room, loft, and finished basement! If you love getting outdoors, the community park featuring 2 ponds, a playground, basketball court, and walking trails make it easy to get outside and enjoy the weather this summer, while accomplishing your health and fitness goals. This amazing location, just minutes from convenience/grocery stores, shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will never run out of things to do or explore on your day off. The versatile rooms in this home make it easy for your needs to be met, whether the loft becomes a home office, utilizing the basement as a home gym, or a spacious formal dining room in the front living room! The possibilities are endless, so see this home in person today and start imagining the potential for your next home!