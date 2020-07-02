All apartments in Delaware
Last updated November 25 2019 at 4:54 PM

157 McNamara Loop

157 Mcnamara Loop · No Longer Available
Location

157 Mcnamara Loop, Delaware, OH 43015

Amenities

Newer construction home, fully updated with modern amenities that you can call your own with out having to buy! Feel right at home without a worry in the world! The spacious home, 2,557 square feet with the basement, has tons of living area which is excellent if you love to entertain, between the living room, family room, loft, and finished basement! If you love getting outdoors, the community park featuring 2 ponds, a playground, basketball court, and walking trails make it easy to get outside and enjoy the weather this summer, while accomplishing your health and fitness goals. This amazing location, just minutes from convenience/grocery stores, shopping, dining, and entertainment, you will never run out of things to do or explore on your day off. The versatile rooms in this home make it easy for your needs to be met, whether the loft becomes a home office, utilizing the basement as a home gym, or a spacious formal dining room in the front living room! The possibilities are endless, so see this home in person today and start imagining the potential for your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 McNamara Loop have any available units?
157 McNamara Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware, OH.
What amenities does 157 McNamara Loop have?
Some of 157 McNamara Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 McNamara Loop currently offering any rent specials?
157 McNamara Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 McNamara Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 McNamara Loop is pet friendly.
Does 157 McNamara Loop offer parking?
No, 157 McNamara Loop does not offer parking.
Does 157 McNamara Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 McNamara Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 McNamara Loop have a pool?
No, 157 McNamara Loop does not have a pool.
Does 157 McNamara Loop have accessible units?
No, 157 McNamara Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 157 McNamara Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 McNamara Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 McNamara Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 McNamara Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
