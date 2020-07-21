Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

5890 Laurel Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Olentangy Falls East!! - This exquisite home offers over 3400 square feet of living with engineered wood flooring. You will be amazed by the spaciousness and grandeur this home has to offer. With 5 bedroom, 4 bathrooms . The stately master suite offers a sitting area and enormous walk in closet and on suite bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and stand up shower. The second bedroom also has an on suite bathroom. The third and fourth bedroom share a Jack/Jill bathroom. The fifth bedroom is located on the first floor with access to the hall full size bathroom. All bedrooms are very spacious and come with ceiling fans.Carpet in all bedrooms.



This home is equipped with a 2 car garage, flex room, formal dining room, Grand 2 story great room which opens to the gourmet kitchen, an eat in island with plenty of counter space. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stainless steel dual oven, stove, dishwasher and wine cooler. Quartz counter tops, Mosaic tile back splash.



Located in the Olentangy School District

Delaware County

Alum Creek State Park



NO Pets Allowed



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.

http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.



