All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like 5890 Laurel Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, OH
/
5890 Laurel Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

5890 Laurel Lane

5890 Laurel Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5890 Laurel Ln, Delaware County, OH 43015

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5890 Laurel Lane Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home in Olentangy Falls East!! - This exquisite home offers over 3400 square feet of living with engineered wood flooring. You will be amazed by the spaciousness and grandeur this home has to offer. With 5 bedroom, 4 bathrooms . The stately master suite offers a sitting area and enormous walk in closet and on suite bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and stand up shower. The second bedroom also has an on suite bathroom. The third and fourth bedroom share a Jack/Jill bathroom. The fifth bedroom is located on the first floor with access to the hall full size bathroom. All bedrooms are very spacious and come with ceiling fans.Carpet in all bedrooms.

This home is equipped with a 2 car garage, flex room, formal dining room, Grand 2 story great room which opens to the gourmet kitchen, an eat in island with plenty of counter space. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stainless steel dual oven, stove, dishwasher and wine cooler. Quartz counter tops, Mosaic tile back splash.

Located in the Olentangy School District
Delaware County
Alum Creek State Park

NO Pets Allowed

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Call us today to request an application

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

Call (614) 505-6212 or (866) 535-9956 to see this property.
http://www.ColumbusPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with the ONPOINT PROPERTY TECH, INC, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397229)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5890 Laurel Lane have any available units?
5890 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Delaware County, OH.
What amenities does 5890 Laurel Lane have?
Some of 5890 Laurel Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5890 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5890 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5890 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5890 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 5890 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5890 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 5890 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5890 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5890 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 5890 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5890 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 5890 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5890 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5890 Laurel Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5890 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5890 Laurel Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd
Gahanna, OH 43230
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Redwood Delaware
20 Bur Reed Road
Delaware, OH 43015
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Sunbury Pointe
2199 Rushmore Lane
Sunbury, OH 43074
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OHMarysville, OH
Pickerington, OHMansfield, OHFindlay, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHZanesville, OHSunbury, OHPowell, OHJohnstown, OH
Upper Arlington, OHPataskala, OHLincoln Village, OHBlacklick Estates, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHCanal Winchester, OHOntario, OHCircleville, OHAshland, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
North Central State CollegeThe University of Findlay
Franklin University