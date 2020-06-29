All apartments in Delaware County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1737 Impatiens

1737 Impatiens Way · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

1737 Impatiens Way, Delaware County, OH 43035

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1737 Impatiens · Avail. now

$2,297

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space. The eat in kitchen features a full stainless steel appliance package, ample oak cabinets and counter space. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and an impressive gas burning fireplace in the huge family room.

The main level also features a laundry room with washer and dryer included, a half bath for convenience, and access to the backyard from the family room. A large back yard features a stone patio is the perfect space to grill out and relax in the warmer weather.

The basement is large and unfinished...providing tons of storage, a great place for a home gym or workshop.

The top floor offers a large owners retreat featuring vaulted ceilings with fan. The en-suite has a separate deep soaker tub and dual sink vanity. 3 additional large bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the top floor of the beautiful home.

Features:

- Stone patio
- Basement
- Washer/dryer included
- Full appliance package
- Gas Fireplace
- Large back yard
- Playground
- 2 Car Garage

NO Pets Allowed

(All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Impatiens have any available units?
1737 Impatiens has a unit available for $2,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1737 Impatiens have?
Some of 1737 Impatiens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Impatiens currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Impatiens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Impatiens pet-friendly?
No, 1737 Impatiens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 1737 Impatiens offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Impatiens offers parking.
Does 1737 Impatiens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 Impatiens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Impatiens have a pool?
No, 1737 Impatiens does not have a pool.
Does 1737 Impatiens have accessible units?
No, 1737 Impatiens does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Impatiens have units with dishwashers?
No, 1737 Impatiens does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1737 Impatiens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1737 Impatiens has units with air conditioning.
