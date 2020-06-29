1737 Impatiens

Amenities

Exquisite 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom in the OLENTANGY School District - Available Now! This home is perfectly placed in a beautiful neighborhood, this gorgeous 3 level home boasts 2000 sqft of comfortable living space. The eat in kitchen features a full stainless steel appliance package, ample oak cabinets and counter space. Vaulted ceilings in the living room and an impressive gas burning fireplace in the huge family room.



The main level also features a laundry room with washer and dryer included, a half bath for convenience, and access to the backyard from the family room. A large back yard features a stone patio is the perfect space to grill out and relax in the warmer weather.



The basement is large and unfinished...providing tons of storage, a great place for a home gym or workshop.



The top floor offers a large owners retreat featuring vaulted ceilings with fan. The en-suite has a separate deep soaker tub and dual sink vanity. 3 additional large bedrooms and a full bathroom complete the top floor of the beautiful home.



Features:



- Stone patio

- Basement

- Washer/dryer included

- Full appliance package

- Gas Fireplace

- Large back yard

- Playground

- 2 Car Garage



NO Pets Allowed



(All properties are rented as-is)

*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance

$10 HVAC Maintenance program



