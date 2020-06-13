12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1260 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Allure Apartments
350 Arden Way, Centerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,190
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1264 sqft
Are you looking for an exceptional living experience? Our brand-new community on Arden Way has answered your request for societal beautification and for ultramodern customer service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Enclave
2743 Monterey Cir, Beavercreek, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
928 sqft
Cozy apartments with breakfast bars and energy efficient appliances. Community includes a laundry center, tennis court and grilling area. Near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Close to The Mall at Fairfield Commons for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
69 Units Available
Gateway At The Greene
3313 East Stroop Road, Kettering, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
760 sqft
Welcome to Gateway at The Greene. Enjoy city living and the comfort of newly remodeled apartments in Kettering, OH across from The Greene Town Center (Beavercreek, OH). All new rents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
Results within 10 miles of Dayton
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fairborn
1616 Valley Oak Ln, Fairborn, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1390 sqft
A new apartment community in a quiet area. This smoke-free community offers a single-story design with two bathrooms, walk-in closets, and a den. Private attached garage provided. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Hunters Chase
2550 Steeplechase Dr, Miamisburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$879
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
940 sqft
One and two-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include a fitness center, a chic clubhouse, onsite lakes, and a tennis court. Austin Landing is only a mile away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
$
Contact for Availability
The Flats at Austin Landing
10501 Landing Way, Miamisburg, OH
Studio
$1,049
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,049
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1105 sqft
Beautiful smoke-free units have plush carpet, private balconies and walk-in closets. Internet access and Nest technology for the entire complex. Proximity to Interstate 75 for a quick commute, plus several shopping locations nearby.

June 2020 Dayton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dayton Rent Report. Dayton rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dayton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dayton rent trends were flat over the past month

Dayton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dayton stand at $665 for a one-bedroom apartment and $868 for a two-bedroom. Dayton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dayton, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $972; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $780 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.7% and -0.7%).
    • Lorain, Springfield, and Akron have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.5%, 1.9%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Dayton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Dayton, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dayton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dayton's median two-bedroom rent of $868 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Dayton.
    • While Dayton's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dayton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Dayton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

