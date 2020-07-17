All apartments in Dayton
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

246 Hoch St

246 Hoch Street · (937) 490-9580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

246 Hoch Street, Dayton, OH 45410
Twin Towers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 246 Hoch St · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1628 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 1/2 bath convenient to everything! - This spacious home has new paint, newer windows. Bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, additional half bathroom on first floor. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen. Stove and fridge included.
Visit PrimaDayton.com and click Find a Home to apply online.

Website www.PrimaDayton.com
Text/call Prima at (937) 490-9580
Email PrimaDayton@gmail.com

Animal deposit, $400, some additional approved animals will require extra deposit and limit of 3 animals only. We do not accept dogs and cats less than 1 year of age, or any pet with a history of violence. Property insurance does not allow Pit Bull, Rottweiler, or Doberman breeds or sub breeds.

(RLNE5885816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 Hoch St have any available units?
246 Hoch St has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 Hoch St have?
Some of 246 Hoch St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 Hoch St currently offering any rent specials?
246 Hoch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 Hoch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 Hoch St is pet friendly.
Does 246 Hoch St offer parking?
No, 246 Hoch St does not offer parking.
Does 246 Hoch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 Hoch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 Hoch St have a pool?
No, 246 Hoch St does not have a pool.
Does 246 Hoch St have accessible units?
No, 246 Hoch St does not have accessible units.
Does 246 Hoch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 Hoch St does not have units with dishwashers.
