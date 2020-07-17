246 Hoch St

Amenities
Newly remodeled 3 bed 1 1/2 bath convenient to everything! - This spacious home has new paint, newer windows. Bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, additional half bathroom on first floor. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen. Stove and fridge included.
Visit PrimaDayton.com and click Find a Home to apply online.
Website www.PrimaDayton.com
Text/call Prima at (937) 490-9580
Email PrimaDayton@gmail.com
Animal deposit, $400, some additional approved animals will require extra deposit and limit of 3 animals only. We do not accept dogs and cats less than 1 year of age, or any pet with a history of violence. Property insurance does not allow Pit Bull, Rottweiler, or Doberman breeds or sub breeds.
(RLNE5885816)