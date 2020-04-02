All apartments in Dayton
2034 Leo Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2034 Leo Street

2034 Leo Street · (937) 702-9044 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH 45404
Old North Dayton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2034 Leo Street · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 888 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications.

We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.
Renting for $700 per month & deposit is $700. One adult Must have a minimum gross income of $2,100 per month.
NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.
Renters insurance or liability insurance required.
Good credit (Target: 600 and above) including no collections or charge offs. 
Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.
$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.
If you meet this criteria and are interested in the property, give me a call at (937) 302-9611. Thank you!

If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

Matt Hedges, Property Manager
Gold Coast Realty Company
93 W. Franklin St. Suite 103
Centerville, OH 45459
Phone: (937) 702-9044
Cell: (937) 302-9611
Fax: (937) 535-0726
Email: matthew@goldcoastrealtyco.com
Website: www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

(RLNE5685839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 Leo Street have any available units?
2034 Leo Street has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dayton Rent Report.
Is 2034 Leo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2034 Leo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 Leo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 Leo Street is pet friendly.
Does 2034 Leo Street offer parking?
No, 2034 Leo Street does not offer parking.
Does 2034 Leo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 Leo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 Leo Street have a pool?
No, 2034 Leo Street does not have a pool.
Does 2034 Leo Street have accessible units?
No, 2034 Leo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 Leo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 Leo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2034 Leo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2034 Leo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
