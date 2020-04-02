2034 Leo Street

Amenities

Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications.



We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.

Renting for $700 per month & deposit is $700. One adult Must have a minimum gross income of $2,100 per month.

NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTION COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years.

Renters insurance or liability insurance required.

Good credit (Target: 600 and above) including no collections or charge offs.

Ability to provide 5 years of work history and 5 years of rental history.

$250 pet deposit per pet and $25 pet rent, per pet.

If you meet this criteria and are interested in the property, give me a call at (937) 302-9611. Thank you!



If you would like to view other properties we have available, please visit www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



Matt Hedges, Property Manager

Gold Coast Realty Company

93 W. Franklin St. Suite 103

Centerville, OH 45459

Phone: (937) 702-9044

Cell: (937) 302-9611

Fax: (937) 535-0726

Email: matthew@goldcoastrealtyco.com

Website: www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



