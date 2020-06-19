Rent Calculator
11 Rogge St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
11 Rogge St
11 Rogge Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Rogge Street, Dayton, OH 45409
University Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
microwave
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Brown St Three beds and Two Baths House - Property Id: 284123
Furnished 3 beds and two baths house.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284123
Property Id 284123
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5794630)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Rogge St have any available units?
11 Rogge St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dayton, OH
.
How much is rent in Dayton, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dayton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11 Rogge St have?
Some of 11 Rogge St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Rogge St currently offering any rent specials?
11 Rogge St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Rogge St pet-friendly?
No, 11 Rogge St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dayton
.
Does 11 Rogge St offer parking?
No, 11 Rogge St does not offer parking.
Does 11 Rogge St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Rogge St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Rogge St have a pool?
No, 11 Rogge St does not have a pool.
Does 11 Rogge St have accessible units?
No, 11 Rogge St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Rogge St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Rogge St does not have units with dishwashers.
