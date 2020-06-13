/
tipp city
21 Apartments for rent in Tipp City, OH📍
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
4215 Bergamot Drive
4215 Bergamot Drive, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2578 sqft
4215 Bergamot Drive Available 07/16/20 Gorgeous Four Bedroom/Four Bath Home In Carriage Trail North of I-70 In Tipp City - Minutes From Shopping, Restaurants, Parks/Green Space, Carriage Hill Farm, State Route 201, State Route 202, State Route 40
568 Stonyridge Ave
568 Stonyridge Avenue, Troy, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
900 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1.5 bath duplex. Pets ok cats must be fixed. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove.Off street parking. Window Unit a/c.
274 West National Road - 1
274 National Road, Vandalia, OH
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$800
850 sqft
This lovely 2bdrm 1 bath with w/d hookups townhome is located right across from the airport. It's minutes away from I-75 and I-70. It is close to several stores, restaurants, and many other places.
216 S Frank Street
216 South Frank Street, Troy, OH
Studio
$700
950 sqft
Adorable building for retail, office, service facility, tanning, barber shop, laundromat. The possibilities are endless. With kitchen and bath plus extra lot included. Buy for 64,900 or rent at 700 per month.
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$796
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
270 E Nottingham Rd
270 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
Move in Ready! (RLNE5298552)
350 East Nottingham Road,
350 East Nottingham Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$845
1176 sqft
350 East Nottingham Road, Available 06/19/20 350 E Nottingham 3BR/1.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our gorgeous 3BR/1.5BA, home located in Dayton. This home is Newly Renovated with new flooring, and an updated electrical.
North Riverdale
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)
41 Burgess Avenue,
41 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1400 sqft
41 Burgess Avenue, Available 06/19/20 41 Burgess Ave 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
153 Northwood Ave
153 Northwood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1234 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodeled 3 bed, 1 bath Single-Family Home - Property Id: 287538 COMING SOON! NEWLY REMODELED: spacious, updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in Dayton. Available in Mid June! Priced at $900.00/mo, $900.
7742 Harshmanville Road,
7742 Harshmanville Road, Huber Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
2052 sqft
7742 Harshmanville Road, Available 06/19/20 7742 Harshmanville Rd 4BR/2.5BA (Huber Heights) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Huber Heights, Ohio.
101 Rosewood Drive,
101 Rosewood Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1578 sqft
101 Rosewood Drive, Available 06/19/20 101 Rosewood Dr 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
817 Nordhoff Farm Drive
817 Nordhoff Farm Drive, Union, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1618 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! Newly remodeled home in a nice relaxed neighborhood! Spacious multi-level home with a large backyard.
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4019 Quail Bush Drive
4019 Quail Bush Drive, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2418 sqft
THIS HOME HAS AN APPROVED APPLICANT AND IS IN THE PROCESS OF BEING RENTED!! This beautiful home offers three bedrooms and two in a half. Huge home with a large privacy fenced in back yard. Has newer stainless steal appliances. Dishwasher included.
North Riverdale
333 East Bruce Avenue - 4
333 E Bruce Ave, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a well kept building close to everything
2998 Benchwood Road
2998 Benchwood Road, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1350 sqft
Coming July 2020! This townhome is huge and you will love the area it's very quite and located minutes from shopping and dinning! New Roof, windows, Flooring, counter tops, appliances.
554 Burgess Avenue
554 Burgess Avenue, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1519 sqft
Coming Soon!!! This brick/Alum. ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. One woodburning fireplace, attached garage and huge back yard. Family room! For more information or to view the rental criteria please visit the link below. https://rentconrex.
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Tipp City, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $591 for a 1-bedroom, $772 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,037 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Tipp City, check out our monthly Tipp City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Tipp City area include University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, Sinclair Community College, Miami University-Hamilton, and Miami University-Oxford. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Tipp City from include Dayton, Middletown, Beavercreek, Mason, and Fairfield.
