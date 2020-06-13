Apartment List
/
OH
/
dayton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

80 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dayton, OH

Finding an apartment in Dayton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$659
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve at Miller Farm
551 Shelbourne Ln, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1542 sqft
Located in Washington Township, these units offer a huge selection of modern amenities, including a modern fitness center, wood grain floors, 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans, whirlpool appliances, and wood cabinets.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:59pm
Downtown Dayton
17 Units Available
The Landing
115 W Monument Ave, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Landing in Dayton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Washington Township Ohio
17 Hawthorne Gate Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood® Washingtoin Township OH is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Centerville
1435 Redsunset Drive, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1274 sqft
Redwood Centerville is one of Dayton's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Sugarcreek Township
4339 Callalily Dr, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1337 sqft
Nice residential neighborhood in Whites Corner just a short drive from Miami Valley Hospital South and Sugarcreek MetroPark. Fully equipped kitchens with pass-through dining bars.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Element Oakwood
310 Old River Trl, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1341 sqft
Discover the exceptional lifestyle at Element Oakwood. Our brand-new apartment homes are nestled in the community of Oakwood near Downtown Dayton.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
31 Pointview Ave
31 Pointview Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex move in ready! (RLNE5298293)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westwood
1 Unit Available
2921 Hoover Ave
2921 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$585
1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Dayton. Move-in ready! $585 monthly Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298269)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2034 Leo Street
2034 Leo Street, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
888 sqft
Make yourself at home in this clean 2-bedroom home! - This cute 2-bedroom brick home is freshly painted and has all new windows! Now accepting applications. We require a non-refundable $35 application fee PER adult.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
220 E Bruce Ave
220 East Bruce Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
Move in ready! (RLNE5298497)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
37 E Hudson Ave
37 East Hudson Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
Two bedroom 1 bath duplex move in ready! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5298311)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
155 Grove Ave
155 Grove Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
Amazing rental opportunity! Be the first tenant to live in this GUT REHAB. Fresh paint, new kitchen, new cabinets, new appliances, new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpet!. Beautiful! 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off-street parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3215 Merrimac Avenue,
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
968 sqft
3215 Merrimac Avenue, Available 07/03/20 3215 Merrimac Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Hurry down to see our Newly Renovated 2BR/1BA home located in Dayton.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Burkhardt
1 Unit Available
118 Martz Avenue,
118 Martz Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$765
1592 sqft
118 Martz Avenue, Available 06/19/20 118 Martz Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon**This beautiful two story 3BR/1BA home located in Dayton is something you will not want to skip over!! Recently renovated, this home has new flooring, an updated

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
1131 Riverside Dr
1131 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$500
900 sqft
Includes Water, Sewer, lawn, Snow and Trash Pick-up. Charming 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Washer & Dryer hook-ups. Appliances includes Fridge and Stove. Pets ok. Section 8 OK. Tenant is responsible for Electric & Gas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old North Dayton
1 Unit Available
2005 Stegman Avenue,
2005 Stegman Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$745
960 sqft
2005 Stegman Avenue, Available 06/16/20 2005 Stegman Ave 3BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Twin Towers
1 Unit Available
829 Steele Avenue,
829 Steele Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$875
974 sqft
829 Steele Avenue, Available 06/19/20 829 Steele Ave 2BR/1BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
206 Santa Clara Ave
206 Santa Clara Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
(RLNE5772172)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Riverdale
1 Unit Available
24 E Hillcrest Ave
24 East Hillcrest Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$825
Two-story duplex with 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Large covered front porch. It has its own living room, dining room, hardwood floors, and kitchen. Unfinished basement for additional storage. (RLNE5772145)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
635 Pritz Ave
635 Pritz Avenue, Dayton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$675
1175 sqft
Another beautiful USREEB property. This unit features 2BD 1BA. Fully updated kitchen and bath, all complete with new tile and carpet. Updated electrical, and HV/AC. New furnace, and water heater. Carpet throughout the living areas.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
1318 Pursell Avenue
1318 Pursell Avenue, Dayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1194 sqft
TXT- Jay 937-898-2661 for a showing. $50 app fee. Include $100 Partial security deposit with application. If unable to approve application than $100 is refunded. Please visit our website RentMGM.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
Linden Heights
1 Unit Available
429 Kolping Avenue
429 Kolping Avenue, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
$599
550 sqft
One bedroom, one bath, 1/2 a double was just rehabbed and features new flooring, paint, and fixtures. The kitchen includes both a stove and a refrigerator for your convenience.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dayton, OH

Finding an apartment in Dayton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Dayton 1 BedroomsDayton 2 BedroomsDayton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDayton 3 BedroomsDayton Accessible Apartments
Dayton Apartments with BalconyDayton Apartments with GarageDayton Apartments with GymDayton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDayton Apartments with Parking
Dayton Apartments with PoolDayton Apartments with Washer-DryerDayton Dog Friendly ApartmentsDayton Luxury PlacesDayton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHSpringfield, OH
Miamisburg, OHCovington, KYFairborn, OHLebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OH
Blue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSidney, OHMilford, OHForest Park, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DaytonSinclair Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College