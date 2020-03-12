All apartments in Cuyahoga Falls
Find more places like 2612 3rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
/
2612 3rd St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:40 PM

2612 3rd St

2612 3rd Street · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cuyahoga Falls
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2612 3rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
North Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
Awesome 2 bedroom apartment in a great area of Cuyahoga Falls just 4 or so blocks from the Natatorium, the many eateries and shopping! It will remind you of a New York apartment with designer colors! Total of only 4 units in this entire building & they each go the entire front to back with plenty of natural light from the updated windows! Each apartment has its own locked basement with your own laundry hookup & storage or use for workout equipment. There's also a common space with coin operated laundry facilities. This unit has a huge living room with faux fireplace, lots of windows with natural sunlight & supplied window treatments! The living room is large enough to have a reading area and a full media area, sectional sofas are right at home in this large room! The Dining Room has a built in window seat flanked by cabinetry and shelving. Freshened paint throughout, remodeled bathroom and recent carpet throughout with recent updates to the kitchen and stairwell. The two separate bedrooms flank the bright clean bathroom. Each unit has a front entry and a rear entry! YOU WILL LOVE THE FINISHES! All applicants must pass an online screening process. Some utilities are included: Sewer, Water, Trash, Recycling, Snow Plowing & Lawn Maintenance, so the tenant pays Cuyahoga Falls electric & Dominion gas only. Only a few blocks to the Natatorium and the downtown eateries, shopping and concerts/fairs! 2nd floor unit so there are steps to consider. Great landlord, one of my FAVES!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 3rd St have any available units?
2612 3rd St has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2612 3rd St have?
Some of 2612 3rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 3rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2612 3rd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 3rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2612 3rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cuyahoga Falls.
Does 2612 3rd St offer parking?
No, 2612 3rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2612 3rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2612 3rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 3rd St have a pool?
No, 2612 3rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2612 3rd St have accessible units?
No, 2612 3rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 3rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2612 3rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2612 3rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2612 3rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2612 3rd St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44224
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Similar Pages

Cuyahoga Falls 1 BedroomsCuyahoga Falls 2 Bedrooms
Cuyahoga Falls Apartments with GarageCuyahoga Falls Dog Friendly Apartments
Cuyahoga Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH
Euclid, OHStreetsboro, OHAvon Lake, OHWadsworth, OHAvon, OHPainesville, OHFairview Park, OHUniversity Heights, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityLake Erie College
John Carroll University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity