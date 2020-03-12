2612 3rd St

Amenities

Awesome 2 bedroom apartment in a great area of Cuyahoga Falls just 4 or so blocks from the Natatorium, the many eateries and shopping! It will remind you of a New York apartment with designer colors! Total of only 4 units in this entire building & they each go the entire front to back with plenty of natural light from the updated windows! Each apartment has its own locked basement with your own laundry hookup & storage or use for workout equipment. There's also a common space with coin operated laundry facilities. This unit has a huge living room with faux fireplace, lots of windows with natural sunlight & supplied window treatments! The living room is large enough to have a reading area and a full media area, sectional sofas are right at home in this large room! The Dining Room has a built in window seat flanked by cabinetry and shelving. Freshened paint throughout, remodeled bathroom and recent carpet throughout with recent updates to the kitchen and stairwell. The two separate bedrooms flank the bright clean bathroom. Each unit has a front entry and a rear entry! YOU WILL LOVE THE FINISHES! All applicants must pass an online screening process. Some utilities are included: Sewer, Water, Trash, Recycling, Snow Plowing & Lawn Maintenance, so the tenant pays Cuyahoga Falls electric & Dominion gas only. Only a few blocks to the Natatorium and the downtown eateries, shopping and concerts/fairs! 2nd floor unit so there are steps to consider. Great landlord, one of my FAVES!