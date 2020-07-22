/
mud brook
98 Apartments for rent in Mud Brook, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,052
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2549 12th St SW
2549 12th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Two bedroom one bathroom home - Welcome to 2549 12th ST NW in Cuyahoga Falls. This updated two bedroom home is a must see. First floor bedrooms. Updated kitchen includes range, refrigerator and granite counter tops.
Results within 1 mile of Mud Brook
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$948
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
15 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated July 22 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1637 11th St
1637 11th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
A 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath colonial is located in Cuyahoga Falls. Downstairs is a spacious kitchen that has all appliances. There is a large eating area in the kitchen. There is a half bath off of the kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
825 GRANT
825 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$825
892 sqft
825.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st 825 Grant Cuyhaoga Falls Ohio 44221 Cute 2 Bedroom 1 bath house in nice neighborhood with new windows, flooring, and paint.
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
1995 SEARL
1995 Searl Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1324 sqft
1095.00 plus utilities paid by the 1st 1995 Searl St. Cuyahoga Falls This is a very nice cape with remodeled kitchen w/bar and addition. This cape has approx 1300 sq ft, with 4 Bedrooms 1 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Mud Brook
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,089
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$871
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
113 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated July 21 at 08:08 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
Studio
$725
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1129 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4387 Elmhurst Dr
4387 Elmhurst Drive, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Duplex, 2bedroom, 1 bath in stow ohio - Property Id: 325437 Well updated, 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex for rent! Updated stainless steel appliances, full basement and washer/dryer hook ups! This home has its own driveway, and private
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 303886 Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with a spacious living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
855 Clyde Avenue
855 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1332 Hibbard Dr. B
1332 Hibbard Drive, Stow, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
Unit B Available 08/01/20 Stow Ohio 2 bedroom Condo - Property Id: 317496 Updated Second floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo close to all amenities on park like setting. This condo has a great floor plan. Hard wood floors throughout except bedrooms.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
543 Eastland Ave Unit B
543 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Cozy two bedroom unit near the University of Akron - Property Id: 95905 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/543-eastland-ave-akron-oh-unit-unit-b/95905 Property Id 95905 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5943555)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
169 W Overdale Dr
169 W Overdale Dr, Tallmadge, OH
2 Bedrooms
$830
1045 sqft
Tallmadge Towne Apartments - Property Id: 168525 Contact Allison at 330-633-8757 before applying through TurboTenant to be sure your desired floorplan is available before your move-in date! YOU'LL GET LOST IN OUR TOWNHOMES THEY'RE SO BIG...
