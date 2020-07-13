/
pet friendly apartments
48 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Mud Brook
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,055
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
2 Units Available
River Estates
Woodbine Apartments
2567 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodbine Apartments combines the amenities you want at a price you love, making it an attractive and affordable living community in Cuyahoga Falls. Our studio, one and two-bedroom apartments were designed with you in mind.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
$
Contact for Availability
Buckingham Gate
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Heslop Morningview
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Howe Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue
825 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
Two bedroom apartment - Property Id: 303886 Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with a spacious living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants. Large living room with separate dining area.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Howe Avenue
855 Clyde Avenue
855 Clyde Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious two bedroom apartment in great location - Property Id: 275453 Beautiful two bedroom one bath apartment with vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen, just minutes away from with shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
North Village
2759 NORWOOD UP
2759 Norwood Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$625
600 sqft
Second Floor 2 Bedroom apartment in house. $625 per month plus utilities by the 1st. Water, Trash and Sewer Included Please drive by property and then give us a call.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Mud Brook
3323 Caleb Street
3323 Caleb Ave, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Cuyahoga Falls Duplex - Property Id: 308131 2 bedroom/1.5 bath duplex with LARGE ATTACHED 2 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Merriman Valley
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$853
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$957
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Merriman Valley
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$972
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
23 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$870
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
112 Units Available
Chapel Hill
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr
1599 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$914
1000 sqft
1599 - Quail
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Merriman Valley
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
Results within 5 miles of Cuyahoga Falls
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
2 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,097
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
800 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
5 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$864
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
103 South Portage Path
103 South Portage Path, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Classic two bedroom apartment in the heart of Highland Square. It features hardwood floors, original fixtures, and a bright sun room at the front, spacious living room with decorative fireplace, a dining room with a window seat and built in shelves.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Akron
955 Concord Ave
955 Concord Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$749
1040 sqft
3 Bedroom home for rent - Welcome to 955 Concord Ave. This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has an updated kitchen and bathroom, fresh paint throughout, updated electrical and plumbing, new carpeting in bedrooms, basement recently dry-locked.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ellet
2400 E Market St
2400 E Market St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 213929 One bedroom apartment includes refrigerator, range and air conditioner. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance service. Please call to set a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
Highland Square
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
