Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1724 Sackett Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:40 PM

1724 Sackett Ave

1724 Sackett Avenue · (330) 686-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit UP · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright & has a tile shower surround, Living Room has a faux fireplace and also has hardwood flooring for a very clean space, Dining Room and window seat with built-ins, Kitchen has newer stove and refrigerator provided, 2 walk in closets, newer custom curtains also included. Great Natural sunlight shows off the gorgeous trim in this rental. Comes with a garage as well! Rear yard for grilling and entertainment with front porch to enjoy. Cuyahoga Falls home near the State Rd eateries and Giant Eagle Market District! Also, has onsite laundry in the basement provided at no additional charge! Also includes your own central air conditioning, your own furnace and your own full size hot water tank! Included in the price are the water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard maintenance and driveway plowing when snow is deeper than a few inches. The basement has some storage space for tenants to put their outdoor accessories and items not often used, in the shared basement level. Don't miss this opportunity! Call your agent today for an appt!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Sackett Ave have any available units?
1724 Sackett Ave has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1724 Sackett Ave have?
Some of 1724 Sackett Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Sackett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Sackett Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Sackett Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Sackett Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cuyahoga Falls.
Does 1724 Sackett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Sackett Ave does offer parking.
Does 1724 Sackett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Sackett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Sackett Ave have a pool?
No, 1724 Sackett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Sackett Ave have accessible units?
No, 1724 Sackett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Sackett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1724 Sackett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 Sackett Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1724 Sackett Ave has units with air conditioning.
