1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright & has a tile shower surround, Living Room has a faux fireplace and also has hardwood flooring for a very clean space, Dining Room and window seat with built-ins, Kitchen has newer stove and refrigerator provided, 2 walk in closets, newer custom curtains also included. Great Natural sunlight shows off the gorgeous trim in this rental. Comes with a garage as well! Rear yard for grilling and entertainment with front porch to enjoy. Cuyahoga Falls home near the State Rd eateries and Giant Eagle Market District! Also, has onsite laundry in the basement provided at no additional charge! Also includes your own central air conditioning, your own furnace and your own full size hot water tank! Included in the price are the water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard maintenance and driveway plowing when snow is deeper than a few inches. The basement has some storage space for tenants to put their outdoor accessories and items not often used, in the shared basement level. Don't miss this opportunity! Call your agent today for an appt!