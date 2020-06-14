/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:01 PM
34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,038
1020 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Tallmadge Avenue
1 Unit Available
1300 Bailey Rd
1300 Bailey Road, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$645
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 212383 Beautiful one bedroom one bath apartment. Refrigerator, range and air conditioning included. Coin operated laundry in building. Please call to set up a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright
Results within 1 mile of Cuyahoga Falls
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Merriman Valley
7 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
Chapel Hill
104 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr
1643 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$944
1080 sqft
1643 - Pelican
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr
1623 Hampton Knoll Dr, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$785
870 sqft
1623 - Robin
Results within 5 miles of Cuyahoga Falls
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Partridge Run Apartments
4499 Fishcreek Drive, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$694
525 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with ceiling fans and extra storage. Community includes a volleyball court and dog park. Close to Fox Den Golf Course and Maplewood Park Recreation Club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
539 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
4 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
University Park
Contact for Availability
Fir Hill Towers
55 Fir Hill, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$760
720 sqft
Enjoy the convenience and prestige of hi-rise living at Fir Hill Towers. This most special community is centrally located within walking distance of downtown and in the hub of the University of Akron campus.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ellet
1 Unit Available
2400 E Market St
2400 E Market St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 213929 One bedroom apartment includes refrigerator, range and air conditioner. Professionally managed with 24 hour maintenance service. Please call to set a time to tour. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
797 E Market St
797 East Market Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
797 Residence - Property Id: 287263 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287263 Property Id 287263 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5808029)
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
276 Merriman Rd
276 Merriman Road, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
1226 sqft
276 Merriman Rd. #1 - Property Id: 284805 One floor living in this beautiful, well cared for, and rarely available, 1 bedroom apartment in Historic Highland Square.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
East Akron
1 Unit Available
675 Virginia Ave
675 Virginia Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
440 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath home for rent. Fenced in yard. $550 deposit and $550 rent. Move in ready! Tenant pays e/g/w/s/t No credit check. $50 app fee per adult to pull a criminal and eviction history. Answer within 48 hours.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Goodyear Heights
1 Unit Available
628 Eastland Ave
628 Eastland Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
Spacious one bedroom apartment on the first floor! All utilities included for the first year! Walk into the open floor plan with a large eat in kitchen equipped with both refrigerator and stove and a living area with updated vinyl flooring.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
769 West Exchange St
769 West Exchange Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
One bedroom apartment located on West Exchange Street! This first floor unit features hardwood floors throughout its unique layout, a private side entrance, basement access, laundry hookups, and all utilities are paid by the landlord.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 09:37pm
Highland Square
1 Unit Available
17 Neal Court
17 Neal Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$550
472 sqft
Welcome to ranch style living- one bedroom side by side duplex for rent. Cozy living space with washer and dryer hook ups. Each unit has a stove and refrigerator, as well as individual hot water and furnace.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Middlebury
1 Unit Available
1105 2nd Avenue - 31
1105 2nd Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$565
525 sqft
Newly updated, spacious one bedroom, one bathroom apartment off of S Arlington Street. Brand new flooring, appliances, and freshly painted. Building is managed by a professional property management company.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
685 Sherman Street - 12
685 Sherman St, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 685 Sherman Street - 12 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
University Park
1 Unit Available
685 Sherman Street - 2
685 Sherman Street, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 685 Sherman Street - 2 in Akron. View photos, descriptions and more!
