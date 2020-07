Amenities

Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments. Spacious modern interiors boast designer-appointed finishes, high-end style and attention to detail way beyond the norm. First-class amenities include a media room with surround sound, swimming pool and courtyard with grills and outdoor fireplace, indoor/outdoor space at the clubroom and artwork adorning hallways.With the pulse of the lively Gateway neighborhood just outside – One Pearl Place speaks to renters who want to live at the doorstep of campus, The Short North, Dennison Place and Victorian Village. Our community offers an oasis of modern luxury for the active urban dweller, undeniable WOW factor and everything you need to live well. One Pearl Place…you want to live here, admit it.