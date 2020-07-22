Apartment List
/
OH
/
hilliard
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:36 PM

26 Apartments for rent in Hilliard, OH with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hilliard apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free m... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
13 Units Available
Mill Run
Arlington Park
3280 Mill Run Dr, Hilliard, OH
1 Bedroom
$937
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1253 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! An Edwards Community Experience The Exceptional Modern sophistication blends with peace and tranquility at Arlington Park Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, in Hilliard.Ohio.
Results within 1 mile of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
12 Units Available
Shannon Heights
Karric Place of Dublin
3970 Brelsford Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$799
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
900 sqft
Finding great apartment home living in Dublin, Ohio has never been easier. Karric Place of Dublin is nestled in a suburb of Columbus, just minutes from I-270, Highway 161, and Route 33, making your commute around Ohio simple and enjoyable.
Results within 5 miles of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
13 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1161 sqft
For unique apartment home living come explore The Quarry located in beautiful Columbus, Ohio. We are a short distance from downtown in the community of Grandview, which offers a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
13 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
965 sqft
Just seconds away from Lower Scioto Greenway and Quarry Plaza, this property boasts a tennis court, clubhouse, game room and 24-hour gym. There are walk-in closets in these recently renovated units.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
5 Units Available
Marble Cliff Crossing
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
848 sqft
Location is everything, so why compromise when it comes to your apartment? Abbot's Cove gives you the best of both worlds -- a cozy place to call home at a price point that won't break the bank.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
45 Units Available
Golfview Woods
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1056 sqft
Gateway Lofts Columbus is a brand-new apartment community nestled just west of Grandview and Upper Arlington. Our charming one and two-bedroom apartments for rent feature luxurious finishes and sophisticated amenities - all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
35 Units Available
Worthingview
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1082 sqft
Indulging shouldn’t be limited to ice cream parlors or Sunday brunches. Your living space should be as unique as you are and have all the necessary luxuries for you to revel in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
32 Units Available
Worthingview
Harper House at the Highlands
2350 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,074
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1089 sqft
Take a step up to The Highlands and experience Harper House – Columbus, Ohio’s one-of-a-kind, luxurious apartment community. Built like a resort with world-class amenities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 10:40 AM
$
8 Units Available
Brookside Woods
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$865
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1231 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Meadow View in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
45 Units Available
Worthingview
Luxe at the Highlands
2330 Sawmill Place Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,399
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1119 sqft
Gone are the days of conventional apartment living. Luxe at The Highlands apartments are everything but traditional.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
7 Units Available
Perimeter Lakes Apartments
6146 Perimeter Lakes Dr, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$920
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
Residents are treated to a clubhouse and fitness center in this community. Three lakes are on-site and community events are held frequently. Located adjacent to shopping, dining and Interstate 270 access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Scioto Trace
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1454 sqft
Modern homes close to Easton Town Center, featuring linen closets, fireplaces, gourmet kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a clubhouse, volleyball courts, and a fully equipped business center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Riverside
Dublin Park
5211 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
On-site luxury amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck and a grill station, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, 50 acres of green spaces, an upgraded playground, and an executive business center.
Results within 10 miles of Hilliard
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
26 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,212
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,336
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,919
1464 sqft
80 on the Commons overlooks the Columbus Commons in the heart of downtown Columbus, OH. 80 on the Commons embraces the downtown ambiance while giving its residents the high-rise lifestyle just above the hustle and bustle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
2 Units Available
Victorian Village
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,951
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1072 sqft
Spacious apartments located close to I-75 and I-696 near Macomb Mall and Lake St. Clair. Cable-ready units with fully equipped kitchens, separate dining areas and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
2 Units Available
Holt-Alkire
Redwood Grove City
2298 Faraday Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1273 sqft
Redwood Grove City is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$924
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1412 sqft
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
18 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,368
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,404
1225 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
125 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Library Park
383 Oak Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$845
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
977 sqft
Located in Downtown Columbus and right next door to the Columbus Metropolitan Library, Library Park Apartments, a Pizzuti Development, delivers a prime locale near I-670/I-70, along with a variety of fully renovated studio, one-, and two-bedroom
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
25 Units Available
Downtown Columbus
Industry Columbus
230 East Long Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,037
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1283 sqft
Industry puts you on the cutting edge of luxury living in Downtown Columbus. Wake up to a striking view from your apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows and prepare breakfast in your chef-caliber kitchen.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
6 Units Available
Grandview South
Grandview Apartments by Albion
1717 Canvasback Ln, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,045
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1264 sqft
Grandview Apartments by Albion invites you to take advantage of a community that has fused suburban tranquility with urban convenience.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
$
25 Units Available
Gravity
500 West Broad Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$965
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1106 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gravity in Columbus. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
6 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$810
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
20 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$963
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$931
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Hilliard, OH

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hilliard apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hilliard apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Hilliard 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHilliard 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHilliard 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHilliard 3 Bedroom ApartmentsHilliard Accessible ApartmentsHilliard Apartments under $700Hilliard Apartments under $800
Hilliard Apartments with BalconiesHilliard Apartments with GaragesHilliard Apartments with GymsHilliard Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHilliard Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHilliard Apartments with Parking
Hilliard Apartments with PoolsHilliard Apartments with Washer-DryersHilliard Dog Friendly ApartmentsHilliard Furnished ApartmentsHilliard Pet Friendly ApartmentsHilliard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OHDelaware, OH
Marysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OHCircleville, OH
Powell, OHGroveport, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus